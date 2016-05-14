The Home Of Simple Inner Beauty!

This part of the home truly puts us in the holiday mood! With a charming porch and entry way, this veranda scores high on the style test. The cobble stone path leading up to the main doors makes for a pretty look, while the wooden frame in a chalet-style finish sits well with its solid bearings. The double Dutch doors stand proudly in the centre as a wooden picket fence reminds you of the country-style design elements of this home. Above, the exposed beams have been painted white to match the fixtures and frames.

Set in a quiet neighbourhood and surrounded by verdant nature, this home brings a cheerful and welcoming South of France vibe thanks to its architecture and finish.