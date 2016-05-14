The Home Of Simple Inner Beauty!

The cheery pale yellow and cream structure, its eaves gently falling below the red tiled roof, and lush greenery that brightens up the entire scheme of things – that’s the charm of this home we are taking you to. The Stadtvilla mit Walmdach im Mediterranen Stil, designed by Albert-Haus Musterhaus, a group of architects in Mannheim, Germany, stands testimony to the fact that dreamy design is a real concept. Set in the laid back, yet stark industrial environment of this German city, the sunny and cheery vibe of this home will take you by surprise. Come and explore to have your breath taken away!
The size of the property is an awe inspiring one. The home is set squarely in the middle of the grounds with well manicured lawns wrapped around it. A driveway in cobble stones comes up on one side, while a stone tiled porch makes an appearance up front. A whimsical looking fence of simple wooden pickets provides a cocoon-like feel. The dense foliage in the distance serves as a stunning background for this residence.
The porch of the home has an imposing and lofty look. With a mini roof of its own, it creates a charming space that can also house a few loungers and a sit out, so that one can enjoy a cup of tea or a hearty breakfast in the sunshine. The warm yellow tone of the porch also lends a happy vibe to the property, while pretty white frames in a typical Mediterranean tone make an appearance on the glass door and windows.
A better view of the porch shows us that it holds its own along two sides of the home, or takes up a corner. Symmetry is the name of the game here, as the porch extends equally on both sides with the deck below matching step. The pillars wind into subtle arches, replicating the true blue Mediterranean style as they do so. Glass sliding doors on both sides make for ample sunshine to flood the interiors, and unite the indoors and outdoors peacefully.
The beauty is in the details. This home is an architectural marvel – and there are many reasons for that. To begin with, the stylish, summery Mediterranean structure makes for an idyllic look that promises to transport you to the South of France, without any need for a visa! Further, the details like the eaves that line the underside of the vibrant terracotta rooftops also make for a wholesome Mediterranean appeal. The layered style of the rooftops and the diagonal setting of the porch also create an interesting and slightly whimsical look. Finally, the high design values are apparent in various touches like the concealed plumbing which neatly lines the eaves for practical use in case of rain, hail, or snow!
This part of the home truly puts us in the holiday mood! With a charming porch and entry way, this veranda scores high on the style test. The cobble stone path leading up to the main doors makes for a pretty look, while the wooden frame in a chalet-style finish sits well with its solid bearings. The double Dutch doors stand proudly in the centre as a wooden picket fence reminds you of the country-style design elements of this home. Above, the exposed beams have been painted white to match the fixtures and frames.
Set in a quiet neighbourhood and surrounded by verdant nature, this home brings a cheerful and welcoming South of France vibe thanks to its architecture and finish.