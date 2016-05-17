Before and After: From Ashes to Gold dust; A Family home transformed!

Do you believe that it is possible to transform a scarily decaying building into a luxurious retreat? If not, then today we will take you on a before and after tour where you will get to admire the miraculous restructuring of a family house in Argentina. The group of architects at Casa Meva have used the best resources, ideas, and design skills to create a lavish dwelling literally from ruins. Before the makeover, the residence seemed completely uninhabitable and almost forbidding. But its new avatar will leave you speechless for sure!
Decay and ruin was written all over the rear end of the abode. The roof needed immediate attention, along with the doors and windows. The white paint on the exterior walls was clearly showing the ravages of time, and urgent renovation was the only way to save the future of this house.
It’s almost impossible to believe that this was once the dilapidated backside of the house, we saw just now. The brilliant and visionary architects at Casa Meva have done nothing short of magic with this breathtaking new building and backyard. The residence has undergone a complete restructuring, and the architecture now sports clean modern lines and practical beauty. The sober shade of the exteriors goes amazingly well with the lush green lawn the home overlooks.
A quick look at this bleak facade is enough to discourage anyone to go for a renovation. But the architects took their chance, despite the dreary appearance of the dirty white walls, the ageing gate, and the forlorn windows. They took inspiration from the vibrant green natural background of the house, and envisioned an opulent abode which was to become a joy to live in.
The extremely contemporary design and the classy grey tones of the building at present, wows us unabashedly! Lines of pretty flower bushes line the facade at present, and lend life to the otherwise austere charm of the abode. Note how the stone features add a faintly rustic and designer appeal to the family home, simultaneously.
Previously, the dining space was a dark, uninviting space lying in the shadows. The layout was very conventional and lacked visual interest. The area desperately screamed for an airy, bright and spacious appeal. And so, the architects came up with this!
The walls separating the dining and kitchen areas were pulled down, and instead, a lovely screen made of slim wooden slats was installed to ensure subtle privacy. The interiors are now all-white and gets flooded with ample sunshine during the day through the large glass doors. The dark wooden dining table lies under a bevy of futuristic pendant lights, and the gracefully upholstered chairs provide it with company. Some potted greens and a couple of white vases filled with nature’s goodness add an outdoorsy feel to the space. The balance of white and wooden hues leaves us impressed.
The restructured home overwhelms us for one last time, from this angle. You can now view the large pool more clearly, and probably want to enjoy a refreshing dip in it, right? A bright red pool float indicates that the children in this house have a gala time here during their summer holidays! And adults too can easily arrange for a rejuvenating pool party, barbeque or a simple outdoorsy lunch when the weather is fair.
It goes without saying that the thoughtful planning and designing rendered by the architects at Casa Meva, have made the impossible possible. A house which once lay derelict and forgotten is now an oasis of sensual pleasure and visual delight. Here’s another story you can check out for more inspiration - The magical before and after story of a flat.