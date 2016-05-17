Before and After: From Ashes to Gold dust; A Family home transformed!

The restructured home overwhelms us for one last time, from this angle. You can now view the large pool more clearly, and probably want to enjoy a refreshing dip in it, right? A bright red pool float indicates that the children in this house have a gala time here during their summer holidays! And adults too can easily arrange for a rejuvenating pool party, barbeque or a simple outdoorsy lunch when the weather is fair.

It goes without saying that the thoughtful planning and designing rendered by the architects at Casa Meva, have made the impossible possible. A house which once lay derelict and forgotten is now an oasis of sensual pleasure and visual delight. Here’s another story you can check out for more inspiration - The magical before and after story of a flat.