A Dream home full of Luxury and simplicity!

This pair of bedrooms and bathrooms designed by ORNATE CONSULTANTS from Mumbai, in Walkeshwar, shows how luxury can be achieved through simplicity too. The use of marble, wood and ornate designs have transformed these simple bedrooms and bathrooms into so much more. See it for yourself, and you can learn some tips for your home too.
The master bedroom in this home has a definite royal feel. Be it the bold golden flower glistening on the shiny silver headboard, or the golden metal handles shaped like leaves on the wooden cupboard on one side, colours like silver and golden have instantly increased the wow factor in this room. Indirect lighting, particularly on the ceiling and behind the headboard, further enlivens up this space.
Opting for a simple cotton bedsheet and pillow covers, offsets the bling factor of the silver and gold headboard and prevents it from looking garish. The choice of a sensible laminate wooden frame for the bed, nightstands and cupboards shows that while the room does try to make a stunning impression, it also takes in functional needs into account.
The bathroom attached to the master bedroom is covered in marble from head to toe. In fact, the abundant use of marble in the bathrooms is one of the most plush and defining factors of this home. Sturdy and sleek steel fittings keep things simple yet stylish in this bathroom. While a green stripe of marble intersects and breaks the monotony of the cream marble everywhere else in the shower area.
Slender white ceramic toilet fixtures and compliment the sleek steel fittings. While a big mirror above the sink, balances out the dark marble counter top beneath it and prevents the bathroom from looking too small. Indirect lighting behind the mirror creates a cosy spa like feel in this bathroom.
The bedroom in this home is completely different from the master bedroom. There no bold colours or textures here. Khadi blinds on the window keep things toned down, as does the simple cotton bedding with a few blue floral prints. Black and white striped laminate frame for the bed is another example of keeping things simple.
The cupboard in this room has a black laminate finish with a few cream stripes across it that reminds one of woolen mufflers. The upper section of the cabinets is white and reinforces the restrained, minimal feel of the rest of the room.
The other bathroom is smaller than the bathroom attached to the master bedroom. And so it has been done up with white marble walls and flooring to make it look more spacious. A black counter top creates a contrasting effect with the white sink and the white wooden cabinets below. While a big mirror above the sink creates a further illusion of space.
Opting for a white bathroom fittings, a white wooden door, and white lighting has further prevented this space from looking small and cramped. The use of marble in particular alleviates this space, and makes it look classy.