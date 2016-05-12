A Stylish and Contemporary Home with a Dash of Fun!

The dining area adjoins the kitchen and is separated by a wooden half wall which also acts a sideboard next to the dining table. The sleek sofa is a perfect addition to the dining area and creates extra seating space, storage and style. The sleek and classy striped pattern on the sofa complements the smart wooden dining table. The sleek, futuristic chairs with white seats make nothing short of a style statement. The dining area is very well lit by the natural light coming in through the large windows, while a single potted green adds a whiff of the outdoors.

The apartment is a sensible yet charming concoction of different ideas, which makes it more than perfect for a happy family to reside in. Here is another home tour to fuel your creativity - A Small Apartment full of charm!