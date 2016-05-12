A Stylish and Contemporary Home with a Dash of Fun!

Contemporary décor is all about innovation and experimentation, with an ounce of smartness. And it imparts a unique personality to every space. Contemporary elements with a minimalistic and functional touch define the décor of Apartamento Três Figueiras by João Luís Linck Arquitetura in Brazil. As we begin the tour, you will come across the purity of white, earthy wooden tones, and dashes of vibrant colours here and there. Varying textures and designs have come together in this residence, to produce an aesthetically pleasing effect which will stay with you long after the tour ends. So let’s begin exploring!
The living room’s sleek and minimal décor stands out clearly against the white interiors. Though the décor is uncomplicated, it exudes a snug and welcoming feel. The long sofa can seat many, and the pair of smart coffee tables is ideal for laying out a sumptuous tea for friends and family. The beautiful painting on the wall adds an artistic touch to the décor.
The highlight of the living space is the very ornate wooden television panel built in the wall. The rich golden and brown hue of the television panel gives the entire living room an extraordinary and royal touch. The yellow centre table also brings in a hint of elegance and complements the panel amazingly well. The focused lighting on the ceiling enhances the beauty of the television panel and illuminates the space, maintaining its cosy feel. The comfy sofa on the opposite is the perfect place to unwind and indulge the senses after a long day at work. The white shelving unit at the far end is a great organisational hack, and is perfect for showcasing decorative knickknacks.
The minimalist study room is an extension of the living room, and has been organized, furnished and decorated with a focus on providing a distraction free space to the user. The comfortable, long and angular wall-mounted orange desk and chairs are located near the windows and enjoy enough natural light during the day. The ceiling lights and the lamp also ensure effective artificial lighting at all times. The cabinet on the left provides ample storage solutions too.
This chic and quirky cabinet make the study area vibrant, and also provide lots of storage space for books, decorative items, electronics and more. The artful juxtaposition of white, black, red and yellow, make this cabinet a dazzling showstopper. It lends a fun feel to the otherwise austere study space.
This modular kitchen exudes a charming aura with its sleek and minimal style. The kitchen is spacious, well lit and has enough space for storage. While the décor is minimal and practically monochromatic, all the elements in the kitchen add tremendous functionality to it. If you wish to entertain guests, host family gatherings on weekends or holiday dinners, the kitchen is well suited to accommodate all of these plans. The generous cabinets make for smart, space saving storage and also enhance the fashionable look of this space.
The dining area adjoins the kitchen and is separated by a wooden half wall which also acts a sideboard next to the dining table. The sleek sofa is a perfect addition to the dining area and creates extra seating space, storage and style. The sleek and classy striped pattern on the sofa complements the smart wooden dining table. The sleek, futuristic chairs with white seats make nothing short of a style statement. The dining area is very well lit by the natural light coming in through the large windows, while a single potted green adds a whiff of the outdoors.
The apartment is a sensible yet charming concoction of different ideas, which makes it more than perfect for a happy family to reside in. Here is another home tour to fuel your creativity - A Small Apartment full of charm!