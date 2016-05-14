Small is Beautiful – A Smart, Minimalist Family Apartment

The part of the kitchen that we just saw is only the stove top counter. Behind the counter is a a small area that houses the other utilitarian aspects of the cosy kitchen. The best part is a slim wall which offers some privacy as you wash dishes. The small kitchen is deceptive with its ample storage space, under the counters and over the sink too.

This apartment is a snug and compact masterpiece in the world of architecture. Thes Arquitetura has brought in the essence of revolutionary industrial style design to make this home a chic, cool place for comfortable living. With oodles of contemporary style, this abode is sure to be a favourite hangout for the modern youth!