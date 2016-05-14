Small is Beautiful – A Smart, Minimalist Family Apartment

Making a home out of an area of 75m² was a challenge that was thrown at Thes Arquitetura, architects based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. What emerged was a chic, industrial style apartment designed with geometric precision. Industrial style basically involves a recycled look with minimalist structures. The beauty of this apartment does not lie in flowery curtains or exquisite ceilings, but in its clean symmetry of design and functionality. The available space has been very cleverly divided into different utilitarian areas, without encouraging clutter. Every nook and cranny of this residence has been put to good use and white and pale grey has been applied profusely to lend a spacious feeling. Read on to find out more about Estilo Industrial!
One look at this room tells you that this apartment is a compact one, ideal for the bachelor who enjoys his biking and outdoor activities. In fact, the decor has a Harley Davidson wall decor too to give it that young, energised look. This is the apartment for a young, working professional who leads a busy life and wants a clean no-fuss space to come home to. The bare light fittings and the grey shades used are inspired by the industrial style that the architects have used.
Here is the living area of the apartment, and the colour palette followed in this area seems to be shades of grey, white and blue. The grey shade on the walls is offset by the diamond patterned rug on the floor and the colour of the table. Stylish white chairs and a white couch lend a neat and clean look. A collage of colours adds interest to the plain walls, while the cushions on the sofa also follow a similar theme. The suspended bulbs indicate the bare industrial style appeal very effectively. This is a place for the cool youngster, who loves hanging out with friends and living simply. And if conversations turn hot, switch on the table fan nearby to cool everyone down!
Quirky designs for the young is what this space is all about. The large screen TV is the centre of the lounge area, and is mounted on a white brick finish wall. The sleek stand below is a foldable table that goes with the blue and grey theme nicely. The twist in the theme is the old world telephone which calls for attention effortlessly. The blue lounge chair in the far end with its geometric yet comfy structure, invites you to lean back and loose yourself in a book. The kitschy tripod reading light adds to the quirk factor in this room too. Music speakers on the counter near the lounge chair makes it an ideal spot for relaxation. Books are also close at hand in the neatly placed racks below the counter.
The apartment combines comfort and sensibility together in the most unusual way. The open kitchen exudes minimalism at its best. The compact stove top faces the dining and living area of the apartment, so that you can cook while you chat with guests. The round dining table is placed conveniently near the counter, so that serving becomes a dream. Even better, you can listen to some music as you cook up a storm!
The part of the kitchen that we just saw is only the stove top counter. Behind the counter is a a small area that houses the other utilitarian aspects of the cosy kitchen. The best part is a slim wall which offers some privacy as you wash dishes. The small kitchen is deceptive with its ample storage space, under the counters and over the sink too.
This apartment is a snug and compact masterpiece in the world of architecture. Thes Arquitetura has brought in the essence of revolutionary industrial style design to make this home a chic, cool place for comfortable living. With oodles of contemporary style, this abode is sure to be a favourite hangout for the modern youth!