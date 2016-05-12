An Indian Family Home Where Luxury and Lifestyle Meet!

The marriage of two very distinct themes in an abode is what excites us the most. So you can understand our delight when we stepped into the classic luxurious environs of Mr. Sharma’s House in Pune. With ample greenery and an urban set up that characterise the city, there is no mistaking the leisurely vibe of Pune that has been incorporated into this stylish home. Designed by the skilled professionals at Extruder Architects & Interior Designers in Pune, this home exudes larger than life luxury that comes alive on a sophisticated canvas. Stunning materials, textures, designs and lighting have concocted nothing short of a fantasyland for you. Take the tour with us to see more of this beautiful home!
This space gets a visual lift thanks to the wall of patterned leaf art which divides the living and the entertainment zones. With this jaw dropping backdrop, the rest of the living room area has been designed in a minimalist way as far as materials and colours of elements like furniture go; and in a classic way as far as the wooden touches and the lighting go. In the middle of this eclectic mix, white leather couches take centre stage to invite the visitors into a comfortable space while wood and marble line the floor of this vast area stylishly. Charming light installations are spread all over the ceiling.
Beyond the artistic leaf patterned screen lies an area that could well be defined as a fine dining retreat. The large table seats twelve guests at a time, and is a vision in glossy white and wooden surfaces that come together to make a statement of sorts. The high backed chairs follow the same theme with classic cuts, while layers of drapes and sheer curtains are arranged dramatically to add some colour with their olive green and gold hues. The globular pendant lights suspended from the ceiling adds a hushed tone of sophistication over the entire area.
This pool of delight literally left us spellbound as it suddenly came into plain view when we were least expecting it. Sitting in an oasis of its own just across the billiards table, beyond the living and dining area and the zany black and red bar, this pool is a true patch of tranquillity.
The kitchen of the home is a true gourmet delight with its classy wine red and white design, and a breakfast nook with cool looking bar stools. The open layout, glossy finishing, bright lighting and the window at the end make way for an expansive feel here.
Of all the colourful bedrooms in the home, this one is our favourite due to the white and blue theme supported by a textured wall in grey that adds a hint of seriousness to an otherwise flirty and playful scheme. The peppy yellow cushions, the patterned drapes, and the plush rug add doses of panache to this area. The blue candle holder and the fresh green vase are additional gorgeous touches.
This bathroom is a space where you can spend hours on style gazing. Whether it is the uber cool chrome cones descending from the ceiling for lighting, or the granite and wooden environs holding pops of white sanitary ware – this room took our breath away!
With many surprising elements and a play of luxury, this home is an expansive one with larger than life style!