An Elegant Pune Home filled with surprise!

This beautiful Pune home is a canvas that has been filled with stylish scenes and flourishes that exude taste and comfort. Set amidst the verdant greenery that is the hallmark of Pune’s landscape, this home makes use of varied textures and materials that resonate with nature, and leaves us in awe. Mr. Jain’s House has been designed by Extrude Architects & Interior Designers, based in Pune, and is a vision in class and luxury. The residence abounds in marble and rich wood and will inspire you like never before! So take the tour and find out what we are raving about.
The building that houses this stylish home has an element of sheer class and larger than life luxury, thanks to the two main materials in the foyer. The black granite that will remind you of a the lobby of a high end hotel, and the moulded three dimensional leafy patterns straight out of a Hawaiian Island – both these elements create an aura of opulence like none other. We could not wait to see the delights yet to unfold in the rest of the home!
With a comfortable ambience in subdued shades, the cottage vibe comes across to literally envelope you in a warm hug, as you settle down for a cup of tea. The screen behind the couch is an ethereal looking one, and is the perfect backdrop for the classic and delicate looking chandelier in this space. The false ceiling holds a slab of mocha brown, which acts as fitting contrast for the white walls and golden light.
The other side of the main hall holds an entertainment unit, and is dressed up entirely in wooden panels that speak of high design values and old school classic charm. The lighting on the ceiling focuses on points throughout the hall, as the white lighted panels break the power play of the glossy wooden hues. This side of the hall is apt for a fine dining ambiance, thanks to the hushed tones and the sophisticated colour palette used here.
The kitchen follows a trendy monochrome scheme that is apparent in the granite counter tops as well as the alternating black and white cabinet doors on top. The U-Shaped kitchen is well stocked with all practical amenities and plenty of storage room as well. Lighting below the cabinets adds a soft touch that has become an urban hallmark nowadays. The white marble floor continues into this room from the main hallway.
The bedroom made us want to stay on forever! An open expanse of marble with a stunning wooden platform and large windows framing the back of the bed, guaranteeing some star gazing by night and plenty of sunlight by day – that’s the stuff that dreams are made of!
Black Granite with a white grain and pristine white fittings – two elements come together and you get a world of unparalleled luxury! That’s what the bathroom is all about. Add the chrome details and you have yourself a perfect excuse for rejuvenation!
This compact home brings in a play of varied décor schemes that change with the different areas. Yet, what remains common in all these schemes is the play of high design values in terms of materials, colour combinations and lighting.