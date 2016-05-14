An Elegant Pune Home filled with surprise!

Black Granite with a white grain and pristine white fittings – two elements come together and you get a world of unparalleled luxury! That’s what the bathroom is all about. Add the chrome details and you have yourself a perfect excuse for rejuvenation!

This compact home brings in a play of varied décor schemes that change with the different areas. Yet, what remains common in all these schemes is the play of high design values in terms of materials, colour combinations and lighting.