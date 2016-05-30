A Gorgeous Contemporary Apartment That Celebrates Simplicity!

For the past few years, contemporary design has enamored designers and architects across the world. A versatile style, contemporary design can be altered and combined with various other designs to create something unique. This appealing feature has garnered a lot of attention from people across the world, with most decorating their homes and apartments with this trendy design. Contemporary design allows one to explore their creativity and incorporate a variety of elements into the design.

Today on homify 360 we take a virtual stroll through the EVT apartment, brainchild of Andrya Kohlmann, an architect based in Porto Alegre. With contemporary design dominating the décor of the apartment, the designer has also accentuated the style by mixing in elements from modern and rustic styles.