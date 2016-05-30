Your browser is out-of-date.

A Gorgeous Contemporary Apartment That Celebrates Simplicity!

Nicole C Nicole C
For the past few years, contemporary design has enamored designers and architects across the world. A versatile style, contemporary design can be altered and combined with various other designs to create something unique. This appealing feature has garnered a lot of attention from people across the world, with most decorating their homes and apartments with this trendy design. Contemporary design allows one to explore their creativity and incorporate a variety of elements into the design.

Today on homify 360 we take a virtual stroll through the EVT apartment, brainchild of Andrya Kohlmann, an architect based in Porto Alegre. With contemporary design dominating the décor of the apartment, the designer has also accentuated the style by mixing in elements from modern and rustic styles.

The media room

Minimalistic, sleek, and sophisticated – these are the words to describe the décor of the media room. The designer has highlighted the wooden panel of the media cabinet with the subtle palette of the space. Tones of gray and white make the rustic element of the media cabinet stand out. A plush rug is placed in the middle of the media room, giving the space a cozy and comfortable feel.

The living room

A neutral backdrop breezes over the décor and interiors of the living room, allowing the pastel shades to stand out and take center stage. The designer has furnished the living room with subtle colored furniture in shades of grey and white. Minimally furnished, the living room faces the wide windows in the apartment, which allows the inflow of natural air and light.

The dining room

Designed with a combination of rustic and contemporary elements, the dining room of the house evokes a sense of style and nostalgia. The designer has furnished this neutral colored space with subtle shaded furniture and accentuated the rustic element with a gorgeous weathered dining table. A bookshelf with coloured books rests on one side of the dining room, lending a personalized and creative touch to the space.

Want to refurbish your dining room and change its style? Check out these dining room designs for new ideas!

The kitchen

Structured and organized, the kitchen is designed to be efficient without compromising on style. A two-tone colour palette in shades of white and grey grace the décor of the kitchen. The designer has furnished the space with multiple cabinets, adding an element of functionality to the kitchen and further accentuating its style.

A stunning bathroom

The bathroom of this gorgeous contemporary apartment marks the end of this home tour. Following the theme used across the apartment, the bathroom highlights the rustic element a little more compared to the other rooms. Large dark wooden cabinets conceal white shelves, offering ample space for all bathroom essentials. The designer has furnished the space with a single white vanity set and added a pop of color with purple colored flowers.

Simple but stylish, this contemporary apartment get its right with the combination of two contrasting designs. If you enjoyed this home tour, have a look at thisMagical Indian Apartment!

