A modern family home full of style

This modern family home designed by LK ENGENHARIA E ARQUITETURA in Brazil, manages the perfect balancing act between modern convenience and style. While the house may not ooze with oomph, there is plenty to be learnt from the restrained yet beautiful use of colours and textures that have added charm to a simple home. Come take a peek at this home with us, and maybe you can pick up a tip or two to add a sliver of style to your home.