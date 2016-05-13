A modern family home full of style

This modern family home designed by LK ENGENHARIA E ARQUITETURA in Brazil, manages the perfect balancing act between modern convenience and style. While the house may not ooze with oomph, there is plenty to be learnt from the restrained yet beautiful use of colours and textures that have added charm to a simple home. Come take a peek at this home with us, and maybe you can pick up a tip or two to add a sliver of style to your home.
The stairway is the most open airy space in the entire home. Light tiled flooring and off-white walls and ceiling, along with a huge window along the stairs on one side, help to make this space look even more spacious and well lit. While a light stone wall and a rock garden behind the stairs, and a sitting area with a wicker chair and woolen rug add some rustic charm to this simple space.
A small dining is part of the living room. To prevent the room from looking small and cramped a basic brown, beige and white colour scheme has been followed throughout the room. But it is the dashes of red silk cushions, red glass ornaments on the coffee table and red flowers on the round dining table, that make this room look full of life. While a bright chandelier, and two mirror panels on a wooden wall, help to make this room look bigger and brighter.
Talking of the chandelier, the crystal chandelier hangs inside a round niche carved specially to highlight it. While the chandelier may not be too big in size, the play of lights on the carved surface makes it look more interesting. And the round glass tray and vase on the round wooden dining accentuates it's curved beauty.
The kitchen is compact and modular. The L shaped sturdy granite counter, which doubles up as a breakfast table with the help of a few bar stools; the abundance of cabinets beneath the counter tops, and the stove and sink built into it, all help this kitchen to utilize space effectively. A dash of colour in the form of orange here and there breaks the monotony of this cream-white kitchen ,and helps it stay stylish.
The kid's bedroom has been done up predominantly in shades of blue. Be it the poster of a car on a dark blue wall, or a picture of a boy on a powder blue one, every element in this room seems to have been designed for a boy. Space has been used effectively by turning one side of the bed into a cabinet. And the monotony of blue is broken by a few red drawers in this cabinet.
While space has been used innovatively in every corner of this home, it is by no means a tiny home. There is a separate private dining area in this home. Unlike the dining table in the living room which is small and round, the dining table here is rectangular and is a six seater. However, it is still made of wood and the chairs have basic cream upholstery like the one's the living room.
A special luxury in this home is the media room. Done up in soft shades of cream and white, the media room comes equipped with a flat screen TV, a velvet sofa-set and a brownish soft woolen rug on the floor. A photo wall in one corner adds a personal touch to this basic room.
One of the landings in this home has been turned into a rustic fun area. A brick wall on one side is complemented by the slanting wooden ceiling and the wooden railings of the stairs. Wooden stools and chairs are strewn everywhere, including a bar cart in one corner, while most of the space in the centre is taken up by a pool table.