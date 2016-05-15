A Charming family home full of energy!

German architecture has always placed an emphasis on functionality. However it's not surprising that their culture of efficiency has a basis in architecture too. Join us a tour of a charming modern family home in Germany to discover the compositions that make up a functional design. The clean straight lines and angular shapes that make up this house are minimalist in approach and modern in its aesthetic.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. The modern family home is designed by Albert-Haus Musterhaus, home builders in Mannheim, Germany. Let's take a look at their beautiful creation shall we?