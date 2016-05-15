A Charming family home full of energy!

German architecture has always placed an emphasis on functionality. However it's not surprising that their culture of efficiency has a basis in architecture too. Join us a tour of a charming modern family home in Germany to discover the compositions that make up a functional design. The clean straight lines and angular shapes that make up this house are minimalist in approach and modern in its aesthetic.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. The modern family home is designed by Albert-Haus Musterhaus, home builders in Mannheim, Germany. Let's take a look at their beautiful creation shall we?
One of the things we love about this house is the open compound with no fencing around it, which gives the outside of the house a spacious feel. High fencing and walls around the house can make the house feel closed-up and dark.
The concrete platform with its subtle grey coloured flooring blends in well with the grey blinds and minimalist facade of the house, while it mimics the irregular shape of the house. This leaves ample space for a patio that holds a no-fuss table with four chairs.
This double-storey house takes a minimalist approach in architecture as seen from the facade of the house. The clean, straight lines and the all-white walls demonstrate the minimalist style clearly.
Pictured here, we see the front part of the house with the lean-to roof slanting towards the back part of the house. We can also observe the various entrances to the house here.
Pictured here, we can observe the angular shapes of the house clearly. The slanting roof gives the first floor ceiling an angular shape, and this shape continues to cause subtle ripples throughout the house.
The interiors of this family home holds more surprises for us, so let's continue to explore.
A modern fireplace with a traditional twist provides a warm, cosy atmosphere in the dining area.The Scandinavian style wooden dining table has some sturdy office-style chairs with metal legs to go with it, marrying the casual style with a more sophisticated style. The natural looking wooden table is embellished with a silky tablecloth in maroon coordinating with the simple yet elegant chandelier hanging above.
Sheer white curtains allow natural light to flood the space and illuminate the already bright white kitchen, creating a dreamy feel which feels light and airy. We'll have a closer look at the kitchen next.
A bright kitchen space is created by allowing plenty of natural light in through the large windows, making the kitchen a vibrant cheerful place at the heart of the home. A closer look at the bright white kitchen reveals marbled countertops in a subtle grey colour. The large countertops and shelves attached to walls provide extra space to create working comfort and ease in the kitchen.
Unexpected splashes of colour in red and orange shades evoke a welcoming warmth and vitality in a living room otherwise dominated by neutral colours. Indoor plants around the house and the showers of natural light keep the social heart of the home fresh and natural.
We hope you've enjoyed this tour as much as we have. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at a charming home full of delight.