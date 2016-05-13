A Pune home that flaunts style and elegance

Today's home tour ends with this bathroom space which is dominated with various shades of brown. It has all the amenities required for convenient showers and urban living. Somewhere, the design and look is decidedly rustic, albeit in a linear fashion. The brown walls replicate the colour of mud and the faded patterns on the tiles on one wall make for a melange of sorts. The simple counter holds a white bowl for a sink.

This home plays with elements like wooden slats sitting across the expansive terrace, and exposed brick walls and pebbles lining the staircase and main areas of the home to make a statement of sophisticated kitsch. Make sure you check out our other stunning home tours here on homify and feel absolutely inspired. We recommend - A fascinating dream home for the modern family!