A Pune home that flaunts style and elegance

The lush green vistas of Pune welcome you in this wonderfully designed home. The Hung Over Residence is just as whimsical as its name. Designed by Urban Tree, a group of architects in Pune, this home replicates the beauty of its verdant surroundings and the city that thrives on its green belt status. The high design values have been set with elements like stone and symmetry for a playful layered look. Take the tour to find out why we are in love with this property!
The home’s façade kickstarts the journey of symmetry from the word go thanks to its severely linear and geometrical play of shapes and lines. The boxed effect has been achieved with an expansive rectangle running across the top storey with well defined lines jutting out. Lighting sets the style factor going with well-lit nooks.
The porch is a wonder in white. What we loved is the way white has been imbibed into the details as well, like the lighting and old school grills that add to the rustic appeal of the modern home. The wide porch gives a luxurious look as you ascend the steps to walk into this space. Simple potted plants sit on one side, reminding you of the greenery around you.
The spacious modern living room follows a white and grey colour scheme that sits well on the pristine marble flooring. Yet, the quirky furniture and shapes here makes for a whimsical look that is also eye catching. A large and comfortable grey sectional is bound to keep conversations going as the white entertainment unit sits in one corner with its modern contours. The designers have ensured that symmetry saves the day and keeps the formal vibe going in this space.
The dining room is a sophisticated space set in the middle of the main hallway and surrounded by the various designer touches that make this home beautiful and earthy in appeal. The staircase winds around the dining room with its wooden and glass elements zig-zagging in sharp corners, while pebbles line the various niches surrounding it. The wooden table is a simple one surrounded by upholstered and comfortable looking chairs in a sandy colour. A smattering of red lamps come floating down the ceiling for a playful and modern look.
The simple bedroom is fashioned in a comfortable way with lots of wood. A wooden bench built into the bay windows offers a view of the beautiful greenery outside, while the bed is a solid wooden one that matches the closets at the other end. A compact study sits in a corner for practical use and pink dots the linen on the bed for some comforting colour play.
Today's home tour ends with this bathroom space which is dominated with various shades of brown. It has all the amenities required for convenient showers and urban living. Somewhere, the design and look is decidedly rustic, albeit in a linear fashion. The brown walls replicate the colour of mud and the faded patterns on the tiles on one wall make for a melange of sorts. The simple counter holds a white bowl for a sink.
This home plays with elements like wooden slats sitting across the expansive terrace, and exposed brick walls and pebbles lining the staircase and main areas of the home to make a statement of sophisticated kitsch. Make sure you check out our other stunning home tours here on homify and feel absolutely inspired. We recommend - A fascinating dream home for the modern family!