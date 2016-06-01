An Exotic Bangalore Dream Apartment That Has It All!

Set in the lovely City of Gardens – Bangalore, in South India – the Nambiar Villa designed by Depanache Interior Architects, is one of those houses that you don’t really forget easily. An envy of neighbours, it’s a house that makes you want to write about luxury, indulge in a holiday or simply flaunt around. Its also a serene space that brings in layers of colours. What we absolutely loved about this space is the way the varied elements have been set with the lighting to create a soothing space that is also lively in an understated way. So if you are looking for some stylish inspiration with a hint of exotic touches, then this home just might make your day! Get on the tour to know more.
Taking a leaf from the exotic legacy of the Garden City, this bedroom imbibes the beauty of pinks and matches them with sophisticated browns for a look that speaks highly of playfulness and elegance. Overall, this is a home that is a breathtaking display of all things subtle. The wide array of elements used made us want to sit and soak it all in even as the various corners held their own with distinct themes and colours.
The living room of the home is a wonderfully soothing space that is filled with simple modern touches. The predominantly white and beige room has lots of glossy white surfaces. The quirky looking chairs add some playful fun and invite the visitor to sink in. Dry flower arrangements bring nature inside in a way that can add to the classic palette of the room. In the far end, next to the staircase, stands a neo-classical sculpture in white, giving the illusion of being in a garden. A textured wall and tall white vases complete the space. Lighting creates just that right ambience.
The dining room of the home is a uber stylish space that creates a formal, fine dining air. The hanging lights are simple circles of glass with bulbs encased within are yet lends a stunning touch of design to the space. The textured wall on one end brings in a different colour so that one gets a break from the beige and white palette. On the other side is a pillar holding a bonsai plant with red buds beginning to bloom – a pretty touch that adds a hint of the exotic. White furniture and beige drapes make this an elegant space.
This is a kitchen we would all love to cook in. The modern kitchen sits across the living room with the dining room on one side, making practical use of the space with its open U-shape layout. The brown and white area has touches of chrome to lift it to sophisticated heights. The lighting casts a white glow to assist in creating gourmet wonders. Beams across the ceiling make way for a country touch.
This is probably one of the most beautiful bedrooms we have seen so far in our home tours. One of the bedrooms of the home, brings in a strong exotic feel despite its predominantly modern white leanings. The first thing that catches your eye when you enter this beatific space is the robust looking headboard in shades of wooded brown and an intricate pattern, hanging above the white bed. A simple wooden stool at the foot of the bed gives it company even as it loyally sticks to a white seat. The night stands and the console for the mirror too are in wood. Track lighting along the ceiling cavity matches step with the mesmerizing and floaty looking cloud like lamps that hang at varying lengths on either side of the bed.
