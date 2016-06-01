An Exotic Bangalore Dream Apartment That Has It All!

This is probably one of the most beautiful bedrooms we have seen so far in our home tours. One of the bedrooms of the home, brings in a strong exotic feel despite its predominantly modern white leanings. The first thing that catches your eye when you enter this beatific space is the robust looking headboard in shades of wooded brown and an intricate pattern, hanging above the white bed. A simple wooden stool at the foot of the bed gives it company even as it loyally sticks to a white seat. The night stands and the console for the mirror too are in wood. Track lighting along the ceiling cavity matches step with the mesmerizing and floaty looking cloud like lamps that hang at varying lengths on either side of the bed.

If loved this lavish home tour, you might also like - A stunning home with a magical twist!