A Stunning Mumbai Villa Filled with Luxury and Style!

Shall Villa by Elevate Lifestyles is an instance of peerless home décor, and flaunts a smart combination of simplicity, elegance and art with bold and muted colors creating a striking contrast. A lot of bespoke elements gracefully rule the interiors of this home. You will come across these in almost every nook and cranny of this abode, once we begin the tour. Attention to details with lots of thoughtfulness is the highlight of this residence, where myriad colours, textures and patterns make their presence felt. The villa truly reflects the spirit of Mumbai, and is ideal for leading a lavish lifestyle. Let’s explore more now.
The beautiful living room is a delight to the senses with its aesthetic and artistic decor elements. Tasteful couches provide ample seating, and complement the gorgeous marble flooring very nicely. The potted green and the sheer curtains lend a nature-friendly and airy appeal to the room. And the artwork on the wall, which is a collation of three separate pieces, is a stunning touch to say the least. Last but not the least; the very unique swing is the highlight of this space.
The dining area is an extension of the living room and sports minimal décor. The dining table is a glass and wooden affair, with beautiful floral details in the centre. It lies adjacent to the kitchen, and is romantically illuminated by clever recessed lights on the ceiling.
The kitchen has been designed in a minimalistic style with complete focus on functionality. Lots of space has been allocated to storage, which adds to the clean and minimal décor of the kitchen. Lighting has been aesthetically placed so that the kitchen is well lit, and a fair-sized window also lets in sunlight during the day. The beautiful drawers are a very interesting and cheerful addition to the kitchen space, while pale blue walls add a note of optimism.
The chic children’s bedroom is minimal yet very functional in its design. The bright cushions with funky designs and patterns are well balanced by the simple yellow bed sheet. Stuffed toys and decorative accents on the ledge, give this place its playful personality. The dark flooring complements the cream-coloured ceiling and walls amazingly well.
This relaxed bedroom features unusual combinations of muted as well as loud hues; all balanced beautifully. The floral wallpaper behind the headboard and the window blinds add tons of elegance to this space. The wall to wall storage cabinets add lots of functionality, while the ceiling lights brighten up the entire space cosily. A couple of sleek stool upholstered in silky fabrics, lie at the foot of the bed, and dark brown cushions on the bed break the monotony of light shades.
The master bedroom is spacious with its minimal but chic décor. Art pieces adorn the walls and funky cushions provide a relaxed seating arrangement. The headboard is very stylish, and the side table matches the bedding extremely well. The massive glass windows let in adequate sunlight throughout the day, and let you soak in a refreshing view of the surrounding landscape. Floor to ceiling drapes lend the illusion of extra space in this room.
Slim grey stones line the wall of this compact but modish bathroom. The stylish white sink is not bulky at all, and is accompanied by quaint containers which house toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps and such. The space beneath the sink countertop is fitted with a number of drawers for efficient storage, while a quirky and contemporary mirror adds zing to the bathroom!
If you remember, we first got a taste of the owner's love for art in the living room. Here is another such testimony of his creative inclination. The spray-painted lobster artwork offers oodles of contrast to the dark, wooden panel, and offers visual interest too.
This villa is a treasure trove of aesthetically delightful elements, which have combined with utilitarian values to create a living space which is irresistible!