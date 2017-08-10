A Pune Family Apartment That Has It All!

Tiles in a shiny metallic finish line one of the walls in this compact but smart bathroom. A back-lit mirror adds to the overall pizzazz, and lends a bright spacious look. The curvy basin sits atop a marble counter with a rich wooden storage unit underneath. Both the storage unit and the WC are floating and hence adds to the spaciousness of the bathroom.

On a final note, the residence is a welcoming space and showcases clean interior architecture and heaps of style. Urban Tree Architects have put together the ultimate trends in ultra chic design, which runs parallel with functionality. For more ideas, take another home tour - A Small Apartment full of charm!