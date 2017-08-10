A Pune Family Apartment That Has It All!

The architects at Urban Tree have created a masterpiece of a 3-bedroom apartment at Mukundnagar, Pune. The architects are known for their inspiring use of stylish designs and innovative materials for creating sustainable living spaces. This residence too is a shining example of originality and functionality. Within a moderate space, the architects have created a spacious home with all the elements required for comfortable living. You will be impressed by aspects like sleek finishing, use of peppy colours, stunning patterns and sudden dashes of bling! Let’s take a tour to explore more.
The dining area opens up to this corridor, which features the entrances to the private rooms of the house. The clever corridor gives a sense of privacy and is an enticingly lighted space, leading you on to see more. The corridor itself sports white floor for a clean and tidy look. The rough hewn look of the wooden doors lends a striking contrast to the white walls. At the end of this corridor is a charming painting of Krishna, a Hindu deity, done in traditional Tanjore style.
The elegance of the living room is remarkable and it is the first room that you get to see as you enter the house. The room is screened from the main entrance with a sleek wooden slatted screen, so privacy is guaranteed. The living space breathes comfort with its snug, lengthy sofas that just want you to plop down and stretch your legs. The primary colour palette in this room is white, giving that sense of infinte space. The warm wooden shades from the slatted wall and the plush rug lend a beautiful contrast to the plain white. Recessed bright ceiling lights add to the simple elegance of this room, while patterned cushions complement the pale grey couches nicely. A potted green plant in the corner, and a bunch of fresh flowers on the wood and glass coffee table effectively bring nature inside.
The dining area is an extension of the large living room, and occupies a place of pride in this abode. Thoughtfully designed, the dining area has on one side a beautiful balcony that lets in the light and breeze adequately. What can be better than enjoying the outdoor view as you indulge in a hearty meal. On the other side of the dining area is the kitchen, making it a very functional layout. Here the white lighting is replaced by a glitzy chandelier that exudes warmth and casts a serene glow. A large artwork on the wall, and a bouquet of lovely flowers complete the look. Now let’s take a look at the adjoining balcony.
From the elegance of the living and dining areas, the architects transport us to an almost royal era with this spacious balcony, which is almost like a terrace. One gets the feeling of standing in a jharokha style balcony in a palace, owing to the lattice work on the balustrade. The soft subtle lighting and the ornately patterned flooring add to the romance in the air. This is the perfect place for a cosy morning coffee and your very own sunrise or sunset. A couple of rattan armchairs and a simple coffee table are all you need to relax.
The dining room leads to the kitchen, as we mentioned before. And the kicthen is a lengthy space that has been well utlisised on all sides with generous room for storage. The space is extremely contemporary, sleek and a stunning concoction of grey and white and steel. It has all that is required to make you a master chef in your own home! Perfect lighting on all sides ensures that you have a bright well-lit kitchen at your disposal – for the best meals ever!
The bright sunny yellow wall behind the bed’s headboard strikes you as you enter this bedroom, and exudes happiness. The room is spacious and it encompasses all elements of comfort along with plenty of storage options too. The coloured wall also serves as the display wall, adding a theme to the room. The headboard of the bed too is a part of the chic decor. The blinds are stylish by themselves, and form a part of the artsy fantasy in this room. A large mirror and a sleek floating dresser offer utility with style.
Tiles in a shiny metallic finish line one of the walls in this compact but smart bathroom. A back-lit mirror adds to the overall pizzazz, and lends a bright spacious look. The curvy basin sits atop a marble counter with a rich wooden storage unit underneath. Both the storage unit and the WC are floating and hence adds to the spaciousness of the bathroom.
On a final note, the residence is a welcoming space and showcases clean interior architecture and heaps of style. Urban Tree Architects have put together the ultimate trends in ultra chic design, which runs parallel with functionality. For more ideas, take another home tour - A Small Apartment full of charm!