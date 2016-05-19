12 Awesome Wallpaper Designs That Transform Your Home!

Wallpaper is one of the easiest ways to bring colour and pattern to boring walls. It can even turn a wall into a fabulous piece of art or a collage of family photos without much effort. You only need a few hours at most to wallpaper a room, whereas painting requires more work and time, and unless you're a great artist, you will never get the brilliant results you can get from wallpaper with paint.
This idea guide features 12 awesome wallpaper designs that will blow you away. We hope these wallpaper designs will give you some new ideas and inspiration for your home. Let's browse through some of these awesome wallpaper designs shall we?
A fascinating accent wall can easily be created with a wallpaper. Pictured here we see a vibrant design that gives the room a tropical feel. Adding a accent wallpaper adjacent to a staircase can do wonders for the aesthetic of the space.
Exposed brick walls have a high appeal for industrial design fans. However, if you can't be bothered to break down plastered walls, try this wallpaper which depicts brickwork instead.
The larger than life wallpaper of a plane pictured here has a way of attracting attention if you know what we mean! It also facilitates a boy's fantasies, and creates a playful atmosphere in the room.
Wallpaper can be personalised too, like the one pictured here that allows you to make a photo collage. This is a great gift idea, and also an excellent alternative to framing up photos. You can order your very own bespoke photo-montage wallpaper from Identity Papers, based in Basingstoke, England.
If you decide you don't want to be overwhelmed by too many colours and patterns, then go for a minimalist style wallpaper like the one pictured here. A plain white background with a few sparrows flying around may be all you need to add a little something to your walls.
Stir up a little magic and stardust in your living room with this incredible intergalactic wallpaper. If you like the idea of having a black background and creating a striking contrast with colours, try this look out at home.
The hipster look tends to have repeated small animal prints as part of it. It looks cool without trying too hard. This is a good look for the young at heart.
Some wallpapers can create mesmerizing optical illusions which are fascinating. Pictured here we see a retro looking black and white wallpaper that makes the wall look like its curved and has got depth.
Forced perspective wallpaper also creates an optical illusion, but usually its done with imagery. For example, the wallpaper depicting a staircase pictured here makes the room seem taller and the ceiling seem higher, bringing more space to a room.
This luxurious 3D wallpaper with LED lighting is one of the most unique pieces we've found so far. It will definitely make any room stand out from the rest with its intricate floral embellishments and electrically charged sparkles.
Many people dream of having a rustic wooden home, however in our modern world that dream is becoming more and more expensive. The wood design wallpaper pictured here offers a more affordable alternative, and evokes a similar cosy feeling.
Making a room colourful and vibrant is easily done with this wallpaper in bold geometrical design and all the colours of the rainbow. Sometimes all you need is lots of colour and pattern to liven up a boring room.
We hope you've enjoyed this idea guide as much as we have. For more home tips, inspiration, and ideas, have a look at a cosy family home full of surprise.