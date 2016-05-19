12 Awesome Wallpaper Designs That Transform Your Home!

Wallpaper is one of the easiest ways to bring colour and pattern to boring walls. It can even turn a wall into a fabulous piece of art or a collage of family photos without much effort. You only need a few hours at most to wallpaper a room, whereas painting requires more work and time, and unless you're a great artist, you will never get the brilliant results you can get from wallpaper with paint.

This idea guide features 12 awesome wallpaper designs that will blow you away. We hope these wallpaper designs will give you some new ideas and inspiration for your home. Let's browse through some of these awesome wallpaper designs shall we?