Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 Awesome Wallpaper Designs That Transform Your Home!

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Wallpaper Sparrow, Snijder&CO Snijder&CO Modern walls & floors
Loading admin actions …

Wallpaper is one of the easiest ways to bring colour and pattern to boring walls. It can even turn a wall into a fabulous piece of art or a collage of family photos without much effort. You only need a few hours at most to wallpaper a room, whereas painting requires more work and time, and unless you're a great artist, you will never get the brilliant results you can get from wallpaper with paint. 

This idea guide features 12 awesome wallpaper designs that will blow you away. We hope these wallpaper designs will give you some new ideas and inspiration for your home. Let's browse through some of these awesome wallpaper designs shall we? 

Accent wall

Beautiful Living Room Interiors, 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room Plant,Property,Building,Wood,Living room,Interior design,Floor,Flooring,Line,Arecales
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.

Beautiful Living Room Interiors

3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.

A fascinating accent wall can easily be created with a wallpaper. Pictured here we see a vibrant design that gives the room a tropical feel. Adding a accent wallpaper adjacent to a staircase can do wonders for the aesthetic of the space.

Instant brick walls

A.S. Creation AS Creation House Brick Pattern Faux Effect Embossed Non Woven Wallpaper 779816 I Want Wallpaper Walls & flooringWallpaper
I Want Wallpaper

A.S. Creation AS Creation House Brick Pattern Faux Effect Embossed Non Woven Wallpaper 779816

I Want Wallpaper
I Want Wallpaper
I Want Wallpaper

Exposed brick walls have a high appeal for industrial design fans. However, if you can't be bothered to break down plastered walls, try this wallpaper which depicts brickwork instead.

Larger than life

carte da parati , sartoria murale, Creativespace Sartoria Murale Creativespace Sartoria Murale Walls & flooringWallpaper
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

The larger than life wallpaper of a plane pictured here has a way of attracting attention if you know what we mean! It also facilitates a boy's fantasies, and creates a playful atmosphere in the room. 

Personalised

Bespoke Photomontage Wallpaper - Mimosaic Style Identity Papers Walls & flooringWallpaper
Identity Papers

Bespoke Photomontage Wallpaper—Mimosaic Style

Identity Papers
Identity Papers
Identity Papers

Wallpaper can be personalised too, like the one pictured here that allows you to make a photo collage. This is a great gift idea, and also an excellent alternative to framing up photos. You can order your very own bespoke photo-montage wallpaper from Identity Papers, based in Basingstoke, England. 

Minimalist

Wallpaper Sparrow, Snijder&CO Snijder&CO Modern walls & floors
Snijder&amp;CO

Snijder&CO
Snijder&amp;CO
Snijder&CO

If you decide you don't want to be overwhelmed by too many colours and patterns, then go for a minimalist style wallpaper like the one pictured here. A plain white background with a few sparrows flying around may be all you need to add a little something to your walls. 

Intergalactic

Colours of the universe Demural Living roomAccessories & decoration
Demural

Colours of the universe

Demural
Demural
Demural

Stir up a little magic and stardust in your living room with this incredible intergalactic wallpaper. If you like the idea of having a black background and creating a striking contrast with colours, try this look out at home. 


The hipster

Coco Tiger, Studio Lisa Bengtsson Studio Lisa Bengtsson Walls & flooringWallpaper
Studio Lisa Bengtsson

Coco Tiger

Studio Lisa Bengtsson
Studio Lisa Bengtsson
Studio Lisa Bengtsson

The hipster look tends to have repeated small animal prints as part of it. It looks cool without trying too hard. This is a good look for the young at heart. 

Optical illusion

Mural wallpaper 뮤럴벽지, U2 U2 Walls & flooringWallpaper
U2

U2
U2
U2

Some wallpapers can create mesmerizing optical illusions which are fascinating. Pictured here we see a retro looking black and white wallpaper that makes the wall look like its curved and has got depth. 

Forced perspective

news, Creativespace Sartoria Murale Creativespace Sartoria Murale Walls & flooringWallpaper
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

Forced perspective wallpaper also creates an optical illusion, but usually its done with imagery. For example, the wallpaper depicting a staircase pictured here makes the room seem taller and the ceiling seem higher, bringing more space to a room. 

Wallpaper with LED lighting

Germamium LED Wallpaper Chandelier - Detail Meystyle Walls & flooringWallpaper
Meystyle

Germamium LED Wallpaper Chandelier—Detail

Meystyle
Meystyle
Meystyle

This luxurious 3D wallpaper with LED lighting is one of the most unique pieces we've found so far. It will definitely make any room stand out from the rest with its intricate floral embellishments and electrically charged sparkles.  

Wood design

wood designs Arihant design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Furniture,Couch,Plant,Rectangle,Houseplant,Interior design,Wood,Flooring,Flowerpot,Floor
Arihant design

wood designs

Arihant design
Arihant design
Arihant design

Many people dream of having a rustic wooden home, however in our modern world that dream is becoming more and more expensive. The wood design wallpaper pictured here offers a more affordable alternative, and evokes a similar cosy feeling. 

Colourful geometry

Mural wallpaper 뮤럴벽지, U2 U2 Walls & flooringWallpaper
U2

U2
U2
U2

Making a room colourful and vibrant is easily done with this wallpaper in bold geometrical design and all the colours of the rainbow. Sometimes all you need is lots of colour and pattern to liven up a boring room. 

We hope you've enjoyed this idea guide as much as we have. For more home tips, inspiration, and ideas, have a look at a cosy family home full of surprise

A Chic and Expansive Villa in Mexico
Which wallpaper design do you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks