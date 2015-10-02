Comfortable outdoor seating ideas

Our modern lifestyles often confine us indoors and behind walls, and even when we could be outside, we opt for being indoors instead because we want to relax in comfort. Being outside is often times associated with discomfort, although it doesn't have to be that way. On homify, we have a wide range of comfortable outdoor seating options that will make spending time outside a relaxing and enjoyable experience.
Some of the comfortable seating ideas featured here are sun loungers, deckchairs, hammocks, and armchairs. Before you start picking out the seating you like, take into consideration the area where the chairs will be placed and the function of the chairs. Do you usually spend time outside when you're having your cup of coffee or when you want to laze around and read a book? Think about how you will make use of your outdoor space and base your decisions on what kind of chairs you need on this.
So, now let's imagine we're Goldilocks picking out the most comfortable and best suited chairs for our outdoor space.
These elegantly framed deckchairs with their dark navy blue and white stripes make a statement about relaxing outdoors in style. Deckchairs bring us back to memories of lying in the sun by the poolside, and even if you don't have a pool, you can create the same easy going pool vibe with these chairs. These deckchairs would look great on a balcony too.
For more outdoor seating ideas, browse through some garden furniture here on homify.
Rattan furniture is a classic type of furniture that is often used outside the house. Since it is made out of natural materials, it blends well with the outdoors and creates a harmonious vibe.
These beautiful armchairs together with the poufs are an excellent way to relax in the garden, sip on some coffee, read a book, or chat with someone.
Get comfy retro style with these rugged low-seaters made out of durable material suited for the outdoors. With a range of colors to choose from, these unique chairs will paint your outdoor space with swagger and character.
These cool retro outdoor low-seaters are available at Connox.
The hammock is a timeless piece, and there's no better way to create a laid-back atmosphere outdoors than with a hammock. Hammocks are often associated with the beach, holidays, and careless days swinging away in the breeze. Children love it, adults love it, and even pets love it! Everyone will be waiting for their chance on the hammock.
This beautiful rattan sun lounger is sure to get you to spend more time outside, if nothing else will. The best part about it is that it can be moved around easily as it has wheels. The sun lounger comes with an adjustable three position backrest and thick comfortable cushions.
The perfect place for a nap could be in the garden with this chic daybed. The unusual shape of the rattan frame creates a nice shade and a cozy little nook for relaxing. Taking a nap in nature's lap can be super comfortable too.
For more related ideas, have a look at amazing outdoor furniture.