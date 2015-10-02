Comfortable outdoor seating ideas

Our modern lifestyles often confine us indoors and behind walls, and even when we could be outside, we opt for being indoors instead because we want to relax in comfort. Being outside is often times associated with discomfort, although it doesn't have to be that way. On homify, we have a wide range of comfortable outdoor seating options that will make spending time outside a relaxing and enjoyable experience.

Some of the comfortable seating ideas featured here are sun loungers, deckchairs, hammocks, and armchairs. Before you start picking out the seating you like, take into consideration the area where the chairs will be placed and the function of the chairs. Do you usually spend time outside when you're having your cup of coffee or when you want to laze around and read a book? Think about how you will make use of your outdoor space and base your decisions on what kind of chairs you need on this.

So, now let's imagine we're Goldilocks picking out the most comfortable and best suited chairs for our outdoor space.