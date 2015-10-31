Picnics are a great way to get the whole family together and do something fun and healthy outdoors. Getting some fresh air, enjoying nature, and playing games is an excellent way to bond with the family on a picnic. In this day and age, when it is common to have three year olds glued to mobile phones, it is becoming increasingly important to encourage children to play outside before they turn into techno-zombies!

Featured here are some ideas that you can take with you on your family picnics. We hope you will find something that you and your family can enjoy together on your picnic trips here. Let's browse through these 6 picnic ideas for the whole family, and get inspired to have some outdoor fun.