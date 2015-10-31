Picnics are a great way to get the whole family together and do something fun and healthy outdoors. Getting some fresh air, enjoying nature, and playing games is an excellent way to bond with the family on a picnic. In this day and age, when it is common to have three year olds glued to mobile phones, it is becoming increasingly important to encourage children to play outside before they turn into techno-zombies!
Featured here are some ideas that you can take with you on your family picnics. We hope you will find something that you and your family can enjoy together on your picnic trips here. Let's browse through these 6 picnic ideas for the whole family, and get inspired to have some outdoor fun.
There's something about tepees and tents that children just love, and most importantly, that keeps them occupied, so you can relax for a bit. Tepees and tents stimulate a child's imagination in a way that mobile phones can't, and they're great for picnic trips. They keep them shaded from the sun, and are also a brilliant way of convincing them to take an afternoon nap. You can definitely trust this simple, age old method of keeping the whole family happy.
Need a fun activity for the whole family on your picnic trips? This portable mini golf set might just be your answer. It can be easily packed up and brought along on outdoor trips, be left out in the garden, or be placed in the driveway temporarily for a fun Sunday. Family activities are a great way to bond and have fun.
Tents are fun, but hanging tents are double the fun. Find a shady tree, and hide away in your cocoon of tranquility while the kids play, or get your kids to join you for an afternoon nap in this wonderful invention. The best thing about this hanging tent is that it doubles up as a swing as well.
We've called it hanging tents here, but really this thing, whatever it is, is so versatile that you can probably find another ten names for it if you try. You could also use this thing indoors as an alternative piece of furniture in the children's room, and then fold it up and take it with you when you go on your outdoor trips. Maybe you could even leave it in the garden as a tree house for the kids to hide away and play. The possibilities are endless, and it's all up to your creativity.
These brightly colored outdoor rugs with bold patterns are made to withstand the dampness of the ground and the grass, and keep you and the family dry. A comfortable picnic outdoors means keeping dry. Nobody will enjoy a picnic outdoors if the ground is wet and uncomfortable. Remember, it's always comfort first, fun later, well at least for us adults.
These vibrant outdoor rugs are available from RUGit Store.
Here's a new and creative way to keep the children occupied on a picnic—a play rug! It's a great toy that could keep children occupied for hours, and it's easy to pack up and take with you on a picnic. Not only can the kids play on it, but it can also be a functional outdoor rug to have a picnic on.
Going on picnics with the whole family is great fun, but getting prepared and packed-up is probably the not so fun part. This easy pack-me-up quilt will save you some stress and keep you cozy on your family picnics.
