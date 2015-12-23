5 tips for decorating your home office desk

A desk usually serves as a space for work or a place to study, so it is important to make it an inspiring space in order to boost productivity.This ideabook features five tips for decorating a desk. However, before you start decorating your desk, make sure you have found a way to store away or organize the clutter that is on your desk. Otherwise the decorations will only add more clutter to your desk, and a cluttered desk doesn't offer the best motivation.
Let's browse through some of these tips for decorating the desk and get some fresh ideas and inspiration. We hope these creative ideas will help to create a more productive working environment for you at your desk.
Spending time in a garden can help bring clarity to your mind. On the other hand, sitting at your desk with a wall in front of you, and nothing inspiring around you is one way to demotivate yourself. These brilliant little mini gardens called terrariums are an excellent way to bring a bit of green to your desk.
Terrariums are low maintenance as you don't have to water them often or do much at all. In fact, they will do more for you then what you can do for them.
This classic desk globe is one of those traditional decorations for the desk that never grows old. No matter how old you are, we all still play the game of spinning the globe and placing our fingers on a spot just to see on which part of the world it landed.
Games aside, the globe gives a sense of seriousness to the desk, and aptly so, as there's work to be done on the desk. It also gives the desk a bit of an old world charm, creating a cozy feeling of familiarity.
functional desk decoration because sometimes you just need a helping hand on your work desk. Other than providing moral support, this artistic helping hand can be used as a paperweight, or to hold a pen, or simply to give you something to fiddle around with while you do your work.
This wooden hand is from Connox, an online shop based in Germany.
So all work and no play is no fun. Furthermore, recent studies suggest that fun can boost work productivity, so why not. These little people can also help you with a little exercise to quiet your mind if you try to stack them up and balance them. This exercise in balance can help to clear your mind and help you concentrate on your work better.
Personalize your desk by adding photo frames with good memories to create an inspiring environment for you to work in. Every now and then we sometimes need a sweet little reminder of why we work.
This beach themed photo frame is reminiscent of beach holidays and good times with its rustic wood, antique finish, and embellishments of sea shells, bringing the sun, sea, and sand to your desk. Good vibes means more productivity!
