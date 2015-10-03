5 unique dining tables

The dining table is where we sit down to eat with family and friends and share conversations. In a way, this particular furniture or table is a very important part of our life and relationships. Ironically, we hardly pay much attention to this piece of furniture and usually stick to our conservative ideas of it. The first thing that comes to mind at the mention of a dining table is often a wooden rectangular shaped piece of furniture with four legs. However, here at homify, we have a unique range of dining tables that will arouse a new interest and curiosity in dining tables even if you've never really been interested.
Let's browse through some of these unique dining tables and get inspired by these fresh ideas.
Making a decision about the size of the dining table can be tough, and sometimes the best way to about it is to get an extendable dining table. That way, the dining table won't be taking up unnecessary space in the house when it's not needed, and you can always stretch it out to make it bigger when you have guests around.
This bi-colored dining table creates an interesting effect as dining tables are hardly ever more than one color. If you're looking for a fresh look for your dining area, this might just be it.
This unique dining table designed by Blakinteriorismo features an illustration of a world atlas. Other than looking fantastic and intellectual, this fabulous world atlas dining table is also a great ice-breaker and conversation starter.
The casual contemporary look of this dining table easily blends in with most modern living spaces, making it versatile. The dining table also adds visually interesting elements to the house, livening up the house and making it more compelling.
This simple yet unique dining table is made out of thin wooden pallets and uses four white wicker pillars as its support. The dining chairs are also stylishly designed in white wicker, giving the dining area a natural feel. This design will satisfy eco-conscious people as it recycles wooden pallets and uses sustainable natural materials.
Who says a dining table has to be rectangular anyway? This unique table is shaped like a surf board instead, giving it a sleek, cool modern look. The orange tint of the wooden table and chairs enhance its funky design and accentuate the beautiful natural wood grain patterns. More color is added to this stylish dining table set with the multi-colored upholstered dining chairs, creating a cheerful vibe.
This long sleek black shiny dining table is nicely contrasted with see-through chairs and a long transparent bench giving it a hip contemporary look. If you're looking for something original with a bit of personality, then this might just be the right one for you.
