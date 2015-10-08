Mexican style interior design ideas

Mexican patios often use ceramic tiles in warm reds, browns, and terracotta colors. For a more traditional Mexican look on a budget, the ceramic tiles can be stamped with patterns which mimic Aztec designs and classic Mexican tiles.

Mosaic patterns created with small stones or tiles are one of the typical features of a Mexican patio. Incorporating Talavera Mexican tiles to the patio is also another way to stay with the theme.

When choosing furniture for your Mexican style patio, stick with rustic wood and wrought iron elements to keep the design authentic.

This cozy Mexican patio is designed by Arqing, architects based in Mexico.