A Small Apartment full of charm!

The clean and simple lines of this compact apartment have been rendered in two distinct hues, in this studio apartment. The HLC Apartamento in Porto Alegre, Brazil is a trendy and spirited space with lots of understated charm. Set in a cosmopolitan South American city, this home imbibes a vibrant charm in a bold yet classy manner. Designed by Andryakohlmann – Design Concept, a team of interior architects in Porto Alegre, this home is truly a treat for the senses. Every little nook and cranny has been utilised efficiently, and warm tones of wood exude a welcoming aura. And the classic combination of blue and white tones will leave you nothing short of impressed. Take the tour and learn more!
The designers have taken stock of the compact space and decided to bring in a decidedly open feel, even as they have kept the privacy factor going. The living room is cleverly clubbed with the dining area and the kitchen. Two sofas flank the ends of this space, which makes conversation fluid and keeps the entertainment centre nearby. The blue patterned pillows on the simple white upholstered couches are inspired by the blue and grey walls. Soft hues of hardwood do up the rest of the space.
The dining room has a simple and classy vibe. The white table and the grey wall on one side are the perfect folly for the bold and cheery blue wall on the other end. The simple white moulded chairs sit around the glossy white dining table. Art offers a pop of colour on the grey wall, with soft focused lighting shining down on the paintings.
The kitchen lies right beyond the dining area. The entire kitchen follows a simple linear design, which goes from one end to the other. A deep electric blue wall characterises this space, and renders style to the rest of the apartment, thanks to the open nature of the kitchen. The backsplash of patchwork tiles from an era gone by makes for a charming look, breaking the monotony of blue and chrome in the space.
The bedroom is separated from the main hall by a simple wall of wood that comes halfway up, and creates a decluttered look. This wall acts as the headboard too, for the double mattress bed and its pristine white linen. White nightstands sit mounted on the hardwood headboard, and the cosy space comes alive with a simple floral arrangement of red roses.
Monochrome enters the study area with lots of white and a touch of black in the animal print rug below. Lying just across the bed, this area is a contrast against the blue and grey main hall. Comfortable recliners and a slim desk mounted on the wall make this space a simple and trendy one. The recessed lighting casts a glow from various spots in the ceiling, as a simple circular pillar in white sits on one side, next to the desk.
The bathroom is a compact and cosy space with the same theme as the kitchen. An electric blue counter comes in to add a fun feel to the white surroundings here, as the wall is replete with faded patterned tiles. A circular and modern looking sink completes the look.
The designers have played around with various factors like the size of elements and various materials, to create a space that is functional and trendy, even as it brings in a cheerful vibe. Here is another home tour to inspire you further - A Brilliantly Designed Modern Pune Home.