A urban family home full of charm!

A perfect home with a neatly manicured lawn, a neat driveway and minimal functional decor is the new urban dream. And this home in Cambridge designed by BAUFRITZ (UK) LTD. has somehow managed to get it all together under one roof. If the serene white exteriors don't draw you in, the subtle modern interiors are sure to cast a spell on you. Let us walk you through this beautiful home and show you what a modern minimal urban home should look like.
While a neat little tiled area leads one to a modern garage and main door, it is the backyard with a perfectly manicured lawn and two rows of plants on each side, that is a dream garden for any urban dweller. Furthermore, an open patio behind this home provides a lounging area with chairs and plenty of shade under a massive umbrella. Steps lead up to both the patio and the side of this home from the backyard, and reflective glass on the windows helps to keep this home cool and provides ample privacy.
A unique feature of this home that sets it from other average modern homes is a 'Pool room'. This room would have become cramped if furniture was stuffed in every corner. Instead a massive pool table in the centre is the only furniture that has been placed in this room, and the decor has been enlivened up by a massive poster of The Beatles on one wall and other retro photographs. The wooden flooring too lends this room further warmth.
The entire home embodies minimalism, but no space showcases it better than this bathroom. A wall and mirror frame covered in black and white mural like tiles, are complimented by white walls and compact white bathroom fittings. Simple steel faucets and ample lighting add the final minimal touches that makes this bathroom both modern and functional.
The living room overlooks the patio in the back of the home and has a subtle restrained air to it. A French window with a modern glass frame leads to the patio and lends in plenty of light and air into this space. Modern textures like leather, steel and glass, are balanced by a few warmer touches of wood and cloth. This room sticks to a black and white colour palette, with the beige-grey sofas as the only digression. The dining area extends from the living room itself.
As we move further inside the home we come across the minimal stairway. The warm wooden accents of the steps, doors and window frames, stand out particularly well against a neutral backdrop of white walls and ceiling and grey tiled flooring. This space has been deliberately left bare, in keeping with the less is more design style of the rest of the home.
The stairs lead us to the bedrooms above. The master bedroom is simple, functional and comfortable. The dark wooden bed frame and cabinet, and the light wooden flooring, are the only hints of warm colour in this room. The rest of the room is starkly white or grey. Modern French windows on one wall bathe this room with plenty of natural light and make it look more spacious, as does the predominant white colour palette of this room.
The bathroom here is almost austere with minimal use of colours and textures. The dominance of white has been given a break with the subtle use of cream coloured tiles and partial wooden flooring. The bathroom would have been austere had it not been the inclusion of both a bathtub and a shower area, and it's surprisingly spacious layout.
The kids bedroom is the only space in this home that breaks away from the restrained use of colour in this home. Kids toys and bedspreads are anyways colourful and bright, but add to it a lime green feature wall, blue curtains and a colourful rug and this room looks like a room in a different home altogether! The dark wooden flooring not just matches the desk and cabinet on one side, but also makes this space look more warm and comfy. While the big windows on one wall like the rest of the rooms brings in lots of light.