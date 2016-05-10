A urban family home full of charm!

The kids bedroom is the only space in this home that breaks away from the restrained use of colour in this home. Kids toys and bedspreads are anyways colourful and bright, but add to it a lime green feature wall, blue curtains and a colourful rug and this room looks like a room in a different home altogether! The dark wooden flooring not just matches the desk and cabinet on one side, but also makes this space look more warm and comfy. While the big windows on one wall like the rest of the rooms brings in lots of light.