A plush family home filled with classic beauty!

The dining area which is part of the living room itself, also tries to bring east and west together. Here rectangular wooden frames of the dining table and chairs, the table's glass top and black upholstery criss-crossed behind the chairs, have been combined with two armchairs with white ornate frames, cabriole legs, and black silk upholstery. The dining table sits on a woolen rug similar to the one in the living room, except it is of a slightly darker shade. A mirror wall on one side, and a glass wall draped in soft white chiffon curtains makes this space look both more bigger and better. A crystal chandelier on a backlit double ceiling, and glass cabinets displaying crystal cutlery, add the final plush touches to this space.