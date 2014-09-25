Inspiring kitchens

The kitchen is arguably the most important room in your home. It is a meeting place where meals are prepared and families gather to share stories from their day. The layout of your kitchen is essential to maximising the often little space we are provided. The positioning of the stove, fridge, benchtops and cupboards are all key elements in ensuring those of us preparing meals can easily move around the kitchen and not feel disorientated.

More and more we are seeing open plan kitchens in modern homes, as the trend of open plan living extends through to every room of the house. So if you are looking for some kitchen inspiration, we have compiled a list of some of India's finest kitchen designers, to help you decide how you may go about planning your new kitchen design.