A Stylish Family Home Filled With Energy!

The bathroom is a glossy space that is full of white and mirrored touches. The black and white fixtures make for a stylish monochrome look that is totally trendy, even as the strip of blue mosaic breaks the monotony and adds a stylish touch to the proceedings. The compact space has been done up with a sleek but comfy shower stall, and a glass window which lets in natural light.

This Brazilian home is filled with sophisticated delights that also makes room for various playful touches. The elements of the home spell high design values and create a well balanced look, thanks to the materials and lighting used. For more inspiration, take a look at another home tour - A Mumbai home designed to thrill the family!