A Stylish Family Home Filled With Energy!

Panoramic views and tall, gleaming buildings characterise the landscape of this vibrant and bustling city in South America. Brazil’s Curitiba is one the largest cities in this part of the world. Set in this city is a well designed and classy home called the Apartamento 1101, designed to perfection by Patricia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte, a group of creative architects in Curitiba. This home has oodles of classy style combined with soothing colour palettes and understated lavishness that travel the designer high road with aplomb. But it also incorporates a serious dose of playfulness that will keep you hooked during the tour. So let’s find out more!
The living room is a space that boasts of high doses of style. The pattern and colour play here, oozes effortlessly from the modern furniture. Grey, white, red and black merge well with the golden hues of the natural light, while the retro style chairs at the far end make for even more comfortable seating that one can almost sink into. Note that the main door that opens out into the hallway and subtly separates the living space from the entrance, is a beautiful metal structure with patterns carved all over it.
The entryway of the home presents visual surprise from the moment you step in. The fun starts from the beams that zigzag across the ceiling with light filtering in through the niches. The white panelling on the side wall has a vibrant yet soothing modern day effect, with pebbles hidden underneath, and lighting escaping from both top and bottom ends for a subtle Zen like feel.
The dining room is a pristine white and beige space with lots of oomph, thanks to the two red patterned chairs that sit at the ends of the glass top table. The rest of the chairs are a simple white with designer frames. The rotund red vases hold tall white orchids, adding to the regal, understated aura of the room. And a casual seating arrangement around a round table, sits on the far right.
The bedroom has been dressed up in soothing hues of white and beige, with the entertainment unit taking centre stage in its white and wooden glory in front of the bed. The bed itself boasts of a comfortable looking quilt with stripes adorning the pillow covers. A beautiful chandelier casts a warm, calming glow over the bed during evenings, while sunlight floods the room during the day.
This stunning study and play den in quirky shades, exhibit myriad playful elements that make the space come alive. It is a vision in purple and quirkiness, which is well balanced with the white furniture and glossy textures. The neon purple wall makes for a wonderfully feminine vibe and a happy space. The violet revolving chair plays along too. Various bric-a-bracs line the shelves, along with trinkets, musical instruments and artworks to create a feeling of play and child-like joy.
The bathroom is a glossy space that is full of white and mirrored touches. The black and white fixtures make for a stylish monochrome look that is totally trendy, even as the strip of blue mosaic breaks the monotony and adds a stylish touch to the proceedings. The compact space has been done up with a sleek but comfy shower stall, and a glass window which lets in natural light.
This Brazilian home is filled with sophisticated delights that also makes room for various playful touches. The elements of the home spell high design values and create a well balanced look, thanks to the materials and lighting used.