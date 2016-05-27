A stylish home in Mumbai full of surprise!

Mumbai is a city where everyone wants to make it big in life, and reach for the sky. The citizens run after dreams and try and make the best of their lives. And this relentless spirit gets reflected in their homes too. As a city which is home to the Bollywood industry, and is a financial and cultural hub of India, Mumbai stands for lavish living in style!

This residence in Lower Parel, that we are about to tour today, was rendered by Nitido Interior Design, and is a fine example of an ideal Mumbai home. As we explore the house, you will be impressed by its sleek designs, comfy and warm decor, and functionality, all tinged with a hint of luxury. Sudden pops of colour combined with airiness and intelligent illumination have made this abode a visual treat of sorts.