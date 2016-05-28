A Charming family home full of energy!

The beautiful bathtub with potted greens on both sides is a smart option for a relaxed bathing ritual. The ledge holds candles in case you are in the mood for some leisurely spa time. The painting on the wall imparts an artistic touch to the bathroom.

This Italian abode is almost like a small art museum, where stylish living is the order of the day! For more inspiration, check out this home tour - An apartment oozing with simple sophistication.