A Charming family home full of energy!

Italy is one of the most famous hubs for art and culture in the world. And this clearly comes through in this artistically inspired apartment, which is replete with creative touches, vibrant colours, quirky patterns and a hint of electric energy. Private Apartment_MNG has been rendered by Cristianavannini, architects from Milano, who have filled this abode with individuality, personality, brilliant aesthetics and comfort. Functionality and modern styles of decor have also received their due credit in this quaint and lavish home. Come take a tour of this beautiful apartment where creativity is prized more than possessions.
The beautiful, airy and spacious living room is nothing short of artistic. Artworks adorn the walls of this eclectic living room, alongside charming bric-a-brac. There are so many artistic gems in this living room that one can choose to simply sit by and soak in the beauty of every single art piece. The candle stand, the various paintings and statues; all of them take you on an artistic odyssey. The natural light coming in through the large windows illuminates the predominantly white space gloriously. The beams on the ceiling bring in a historic touch. The wonderful side tables, the quirkily patterned rug, and a lush potted green complete the look of this room.
The dining area integrates amazingly well with the living room, and enhances the openness of the residence. A lovely oval table with chairs has been placed near the French window, and overlooks the kitchen. This allows the influx of sufficient light and energy to spur warm conversations at all times. The sideboard on the left houses figurines and showpieces, and a large artwork decks the wall above it.
The dramatic décor of the kitchen is unique and exceptional because of the colours it uses. The colour palette is bold and full of personality, and yet doesn’t produce a jarring effect. The lighting very aesthetically lends a bright but soothing effect to this cooking haven. This compact space has been used in the best possible manner, by bringing in sleek storage cabinets which also make this kitchen appear de-cluttered. The floor design is a geometrically inspired wonder, and reflects the artistic inclinations of the owner.
This corridor is a perfect example of a functional yet aesthetically appealing space. Here, the space has been utilised brilliantly, by designing in-built wall shelves which store books primarily. Eye-catching artworks line the wall on the right, and the dollop of red that you can see at the end, offers contrast. The ceiling lights have been cleverly positioned to accentuate the artworks and illuminate the way forward.
One of the bedrooms in this contemporary and chic apartment has a corner devoted to study, work and quiet reflections. An old fashioned but charming wooden bureau sits near the large French window, and is accompanied by a stylish chair. A large artwork in muted tones hangs on the wall above the bureau, and catches the sunlight during the day. A single plush armchair with bright cushions, and a soft white rug seal the deal.
The bathroom’s simple, bright and its elegant décor will make you fall in love with it. The stunning monochromatic floor tiles and the gorgeous chandelier are sheer visual delights. The doors allow maximum natural light to permeate this space, and the circular mirror is an epitome of trendy simplicity. Pristine white sanitary wares complement the floor nicely, while the dark grey ledge behind the washbasin holds artefacts and toiletries.
The beautiful bathtub with potted greens on both sides is a smart option for a relaxed bathing ritual. The ledge holds candles in case you are in the mood for some leisurely spa time. The painting on the wall imparts an artistic touch to the bathroom.
This Italian abode is almost like a small art museum, where stylish living is the order of the day!