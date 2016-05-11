10 Magical Decorations For Your Kitchen!

Although the kitchen is one of the most important places in the home, many people often neglect decorating it. It is seen as a solely functional space in most homes with not much thought put into the aesthetics. We think it's about time to pay more attention to the kitchen in terms of decorating. After all, a considerable amount of time is spent in the kitchen—cooking and eating.
This idea guide features 10 kitchen decoration ideas that can transform your dull kitchen into a cheery place with a positive vibe. You don't have to spend much to decorate your kitchen if you just follow the tips here. Let's browse through these ideas shall we?
Lighting will not only brighten up your kitchen and make it feel more spacious, but also can be a decorative element.
Decoration can be functional too. It doesn't necessarily have to sit there looking pretty without having any practical use. Keep this in mind when decorating your kitchen since most of us only have a limited amount of space in the kitchen anyway. With that in mind, try decorating your kitchen with colourful dishes in vibrant, contrasting shades as pictured here.
A vase with fresh flowers can do wonders to liven up a kitchen. It's the simple things in life that often brings a smile to our faces. Adding some fragrant flowers will also make your kitchen smell lovely.
Pictures are pretty, but words can be pretty too. The wall decal pictured here stands out with its letters arranged in an artistic manner.
A beautiful fruit bowl filled up with different fruits is one of the best ways you can decorate your kitchen. The best part is you can eat the
decoration! It will also remind you to have your dose of fruits daily and keep you from munching on unhealthy snacks.
Chalkboard paint is a great way of decorating your kitchen DIY style. You can paint almost any surface with chalkboard paint including furniture and walls. Then you can draw on it, write on it, and change it whenever you please.
Every kitchen needs a kitchen god and who can resist the cheerful pot-bellied laughing Buddha anyway? It's believed that the laughing Buddha will bring abundance to the home, and the kitchen is the perfect place for him.
This unique piece of wall art would look mesmerizing anywhere, but in the kitchen we think it will hold more of a surprise because it is quite rare to find this kind of finely sculpted art piece there.The interesting sculpture pictured here is designed by Hypnotic.
Funny pictures in the kitchen can make the kitchen more cheerful and give it an easy-going vibe. For example, the poster of a laughing horse pictured can add humorous appeal to an otherwise blank kitchen wall.
Unique plates like the
record plate pictured here can be hung on the wall as decoration since you're only probably going to use them on special occasions if ever. Try going to flea markets or browse through second hand shops to find unique or antique pieces that you like.
We hope you've enjoyed this idea guide as much as we have. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at A stunning family home with charming interior.