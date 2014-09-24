Bold wall decor

Your browser is out-of-date.

Lately we have been seeing a trend shift that embraces bright, eye-catching wall décor. This look is one that can be achieved a number of ways, whether through paint, wall art or even wallpaper. Although for years this style of wall décor was considered rather outdated, things have changed, and we are once again seeing papered walls make an appearance in some of the trendiest and most fashion-forward homes. But don't be alarmed, this is not the same kind of wall paper you remember slowly peeling off the walls of your grandmother's house. Wallpaper today comes in a variety of modern and contemporary colours and patters. Advances in technology have also made wallpaper easier to both apply and remove, a relief for those of us who have struggled with botched wall paper jobs in the past. Today on homify, we look at some examples  of bold, statement walls from our Indian experts.

How have you used walls to make a statement in your home? Let us know in the comments!


Houses

Living room

Kitchen

Bedroom

Garden

Bathroom

Dining room

Pool

