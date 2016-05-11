10 Essentials for starting a vegetable garden at home!

Starting a vegetable garden at home can be a very rewarding experience. There's just something incredible about eating the food you've grown yourself, and it's healthier and more natural too. It makes sense to grow some edibles if you have the garden space for it because even vegetables flower and look pretty. Gardening is also great exercise, it's free, and it gets you in touch with nature.
This idea guide features 10 essentials for starting a vegetable garden. If this is your first attempt, you've come to the right place. Read on to discover everything you need to know about starting a vegetable garden.
Choose vegetables that are easy to grow if you are a beginner. Lettuce, tomato, beans, and radish grow quite easily. It's also best to start small, and only plant what you and your family can eat. This way you won't feel overwhelmed by your garden and you won't waste food. The key to a successful vegetable garden is planning.
Another thing you should plan out before you start digging is the space you have for your vegetable garden. If you find that you don't have much space, consider using vertical space or containers for your vegetable garden.
For best results, grow a variety of different plants together. This will help them grow better and also save space. You can also grow non-edibles together with your vegetables to enhance the beauty of your garden. We recommend growing colourful flowers that will attract bees as you will need them for pollination.
To make your job easier, we recommend planting perennials instead of annuals. Perennials will keep growing by themselves year after year, unlike annuals which have to be replanted every year.
The beautiful vegetable garden pictured here is designed by Roeder Landscape Design based in Hampshire, England.
To prepare the soil for your vegetable garden, simply add plenty of good organic matter or compost to the soil. You also need to make sure that the soil drains well. To do this, water the soil thoroughly, dig up a handful of soil next day, and squeeze it hard to see if any water drips out. If it does, you need to add more organic matter to the soil to improve its drainage.
To make sure your plants get a good start, start growing your seeds indoors first. Use a seedling tray filled up with potting mix and put it in a place with sufficient sunlight indoors. This way you can protect it from a heavy downpour that will wash everything away.
Once your seedlings have sprouted and are about a few inches tall, it's time to transplant them to bigger containers. You can also transplant them directly into your prepared garden bed.
If you're growing the plants directly on your land, you will need to create an edge. You can do this by putting up a fence as pictured here or by simply laying a few bricks. This will prevent the top soil from being washed away so that your plants don't miss out on all the rich nutrients in the top soil.
After your plants have grown to a sufficient height, you should cover the soil around it with leaves—this is called mulching. Soil that is exposed can overheat and dry up, mulching helps keep the moisture in the ground and adds nutrients to the soil as it decomposes. Mulching also helps prevent weeds from growing and choking your plants.
Finally, don't forget to harvest. Once your plants start producing vegetables, you should pick them right away. Harvesting at the right time will increase the production of your plants.
We hope you've enjoyed this idea guide as much as we have.