A Luxurious retreat to pamper the body, mind and soul!

Today’s home tour feature is a little different from the normal since. We indulge ourselves with a super luxurious treat, which unfolds in the form of a luxe hotel property in Brazil.

Known for its thriving nightlife and vibrant shopping scene, Belo Horizonte is a tourist magnate of sorts. It’s also the place where our latest tour site –Bristol Hotel—is located. This fancy hotel sits in an upmarket and trendy area of Belo Horizonte and sees a steady influx of global travellers and tourists. The hotel has been designed by Sueli Leite for Das Haus Interiores, a group of well-known interior designers in Brazil. Keeping a global world view and lofty design standards in mind, the designer has rendered a space that is classy and subtle with a charm of its own. So let’s get started on this fabulous tour.