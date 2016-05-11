A fascinating dream home for the modern family!

Today we take a tour of a beautiful and modern family home that is a design gem that can stir up awe and envy easily. This villa-style property, designed by architects in Sao Jose do Rio Preto, SP. JCE House by Studio Luiz Veneziano, is a combination of modern design, cool layouts and oodles of style. That is evident from the façade itself, which makes a grand impact as soon as this house looms into view. With its strikingly modern appearance and contemporary concept, the façade also prepares us for really stunning interiors. The modular structure of the home brings in enormous depth and interest to its design, with some natural materials cleverly harmonizing the concrete walls. We are now absolutely ready to deep-dive. So lets just go!
From the moment we drive into the entryway, we know that this is a house with a difference. The façade is unique and modern, calm yet impressive in the way it plays with the brick pattern, the wood work and the white cement. The green palms add the touch of exotic and blends perfectly with the wooden and white look of the grand building.
If you thought the façade of the house was stunning, the interior blows you away with an eclectic mix of the modern architecture and understated opulence. There is a sense of charm and order in the way the furniture and décor have been placed. The open plan of the rooms helps the spaces merge effortlessly, creating a more lavish look. The single-seaters are fabulously designed and make the space look effortlessly stylish. What catches our eye instantly is the stunning artwork that hangs around. The brick wall accentuates the appearance of the red-dominated painting, lending a warm and sophisticated look. The multi-coloured stripes on the carpet adds a funky touch to the room, and contrasts brilliantly with the gleaming white floor. The living and dining spaces are fused together and becomes the perfect place to host a social gathering.
This is the perfect space to curl up in front on the television or snugly slide into the lounge chair with your favourite magazine. This entertainment room is a more intimate space with the comfort factor strongly infused through the plush sofa, the warm hardwood flooring, muted lighting and a colourful and cheerful carpet. The formal look of the white wall is offset by the comforting look of the red brick wall and the armchair.
Wow, this is a kitchen everyone would love to have. With the space unhindered by any concrete wall, the kitchen is open to spectacular views of the swimming pool and the outside area through the glass panels. The colour palette is striking with a mix of muted tones and strong red and brown coming from the brick wall and the wooden cabinets. The gleaming beige tops of the cooking area and the island gives a look of sophistication, and helps the light bounce around, spreading a soft glow. Overall, a magnificent roomy kitchen that would make anyone develop a love for cooking.
The dining room has been kept deliberately simple and refined with minimalist furniture and a stunning art work capturing the attention against a red brick wall. The red chairs add just the right amount of drama and colour.
The bedroom design is simple and high on the comfort factor. The cosy white bed is nothing but inviting. While the cool monochrome curtains are set in contrast to the patterned and colourful rug that spreads a warm cheer in the room, the touch of white all round the room infuses a classy and sophisticated look.
As you stroll into the outdoors its really difficult to contain the desire of jumping into the aqua cool waters of the swimming pool. The perfect place to relax and unwind, this is the perfect place for a party. Need a drink after a cool swim. Just walk in to the open kitchen and bar space and grab your beer or Margarita.
Our home tour ends aptly in one of the most stylish bathrooms we have seen. It couldn’t get more simpler than this and yet more sophisticated. As you walk in, you are greeted by an impressively designed wash basin that stands up like a small tub with a swan-like faucet bending over it. The art work of the sanitaryware is stunning. The dark backdrop along with the porcelain stoneware, use of wood and white makes it more elegant. This minimalist haven immediately transmits a vibe of calmness which takes away the worries of the outside world and allows you to just relax.
If you loved this home tour, here is another one that is bound to fill you with impressive design ideas - Nordic design and stunning visuals make up this stunning home in Rio Preto!