A small family home filled with charm!

We conclude this lovely tour with a walk around the back of the home, which reveals a smooth architectural scene where soothing finishes in a simple colour make for a plush statement. The reclining chairs are slim yet solid with white dusting the seats. The greenery with the hedge and the palms makes for a serene cocoon where you can spend hours upon hours, relaxing in the sun.

This home has been built in an inside out way to make an easy blend of the indoors and the outdoors. The art, the natural elements of design and the eclectic touches, all make this a stylish space.

