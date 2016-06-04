A small family home filled with charm!

A wooded area in the suburbs of Sao Jose do Rio Preto, Brazil, holds this idyllic and trendy home in the confines of its natural beauty – the ADR House. A dose of the simple life awaits you at this modern day cottage of sorts. With an easy blend of the indoors and the outdoors, the team of architects at Studio Luiz Veneziano in Brazil, have created a retreat that is charming and full of high design values. Take the tour to find out more!
Now who would'nt love to sit down here for a meal in this beautiful open sitting area, soak in the chirping of the birds, and enjoy rustling up a meal that is best enjoyed hot. The design factor here is high too, with a charming melange of characters in metal, cane and wood doing the honours. A row of random black and gold industrial style lamps break into the otherwise classic design scheme. The weave pattern on the wooden blocks holding the table is solid and contemporary, while the chairs with their woven backs match the same.
This home is testimony to the charm that red often brings about. The trendy façade is a geometrical and symmetrical one that combines rectangular shapes and clean lines in a solid structure with a distinctly well-proportioned design. The lovely greenery and the tree at the front adds to the beauty of the entire show. The layers of the home as well the privacy that one gets thanks to the receding porch that faces away from the home and goes a level down with a stone wall defining it, is one that gets full marks for edgy design that is not overwhelming.
The dining area is a simple and practical space that has been developed with wood cladding the floor and the ceiling. Yet, the designers have ensured that there is plenty of room for fun. The Marilyn Monroe pop art poster sits in the middle of a bank of shelves done up with a raw wooden appeal while terracotta lines the bottom shelf. Books sit on top of the poster for those wanting to spend a relaxing time indulging the bookworm within. The slim screen separates this area from the kitchen. Yet, the open feel has been well preserved with the transparent screen.
The kitchen is only partially separated from view with transparent screens as well as half open walls. Its is a modern space that sits well in the natural confines of the property. The orange counters offer a bright pop of colour that adds to the chic quotient of this charming space. The clever bit of design comes through with the light coloured floor and the white tables and red chairs that play a definitive balancing act and seal the chic status of this area. A modern day poster stands at one end, once again leaving an artsy mark. Fawn coloured walls and classic wood for the ceiling make this a unique space indeed.
We conclude this lovely tour with a walk around the back of the home, which reveals a smooth architectural scene where soothing finishes in a simple colour make for a plush statement. The reclining chairs are slim yet solid with white dusting the seats. The greenery with the hedge and the palms makes for a serene cocoon where you can spend hours upon hours, relaxing in the sun.
This home has been built in an inside out way to make an easy blend of the indoors and the outdoors. The art, the natural elements of design and the eclectic touches, all make this a stylish space.
