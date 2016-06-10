A cosy family home full of surprise!

In a step away from the living and dining area, the compact kitchen is bold in it's use of the colour purple. The narrow space has been utilized effectively with cabinets lining an entire wall, and continuing below and above the kitchen counter. To further save space the stove and the sink have been built into the kitchen counter. While a white kitchen counter, backsplash and lower cabinets, balance out the vivid purple shade of the rest of the cabinets.