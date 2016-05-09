A Stunning Hill Station Family Home!

Who wouldn't like to live on a hill with a stunning view below, and all the privacy one needs. This hilltop home designed by IMATIVA ARQUITECTOS in Sonora, Mexico is exactly that! This beautiful home named CASA MAR blends contemporary architecture and design with traditional aesthetics, and creates a space that is not just a pretty house, but a wonderful home. Let's look how minimalism and classic styles find a perfect symmetry in this home.
This home makes a grand impression from the very outset. It's modern geometrical design and flat roof, are complimented by the abundance of lighting, both at the entrance and garage. A mini patch of lawn with a few decorative plants and focussed lighting, helps this home make a great first impression. The house rises up from one side of the road like a perfectly carved boulder on the side of a hill.
This stunning home comes with an outdoor pool leading into the living room. Lit from both within and around, the blue-green water of the pool is the perfect for lounging and taking in the breathtaking view of the city below. A stone wall on one side adds a rustic touch to this space, while the glass walls of the living room makes this space look bigger, better lit and more inviting.
On one side of the pool lies the casual living room. With un-curtained glass walls on two sides, this space has an open airy vibe, that is further enhanced by the row of LED lights on it's ceiling, and a classic lamp in one corner. A dark black sofa evens out a light cream arm chair. While rustic wooden furniture compliment the neutral rug on the floor. An uncluttered design accentuates the beauty of this space and the glass windows provide a beautiful view to look at.
On another side of the living room is a formal setup. An off white sofa set, and a square glass coffee table with a golden metal frame sit on a dark brown rug, and set a formal tone in this space. This tone is further enhanced by the sturdy wooden cabinet and side table, and a stylish golden and white lamp. The stern look of this space is softened by a few plants, metal curios and cushions.
The big square kitchen has been given a further spacious feel by cream walls, ceiling, counter tops, upper cabinets and cream coloured marble flooring. A huge window that spans an entire wall, and multiple lights on the ceiling, make this space look even more huge. Compact wooden cabinets, modern appliances and a kitchen island, complement the minimal modern style of the rest of the home.
The master bedroom too incorporates the less is more philosophy, and augers in more light and air with a big glass window on one side leading to a balcony. Warm wooden touches on the bed, side table, or even the ceiling fan, balance the muted shades of cream and grey that dominate the rest of the bedroom.
The other bedroom too sticks to a light colour palette of grey and white, and has a big glass window leading to balcony like the one in the master bedroom. The choice of two double beds instead of a single double bed, and the tufted cloth headboard and frame of the beds gives this room a hotel like feel.
The bathroom too enhances this hotel stay vibe with two separate cubicles for showering, and two separate sinks. The bright lighting, and the huge mirror spanning an entire wall, make this space look both bigger and more luxurious. Golden brass fittings and toiletries are the final touches that provide hotel like pampering in this home.