10 Ways of creating an industrial design style at home!

The industrial design style has become one of the most popular trends in interior design for various reasons. Not only is the style unique, but it is also practical as it's an awesome way of giving your home character on a shoestring budget. From repurposed salvaged items such as pallets, exposed brick walls and naked structural elements to factory inspired lighting fixtures, there is no doubt that the industrial style is here to stay. The appeal of incorporating a design from the industrial age that focused on manufacturing and mechanical ingenuity brings back a nostalgic feeling.
For those of us who can appreciate raw and unfinished interiors, the industrial style is a breath of fresh air in our polished modern world of glitz and glamour. The industrial style offers a casual, laid-back vibe. If you’ve been admiring those urban lofts and barn conversions in the latest interior design magazines, stop dreaming, and take a look at these 10 ways to transform your home with these industrial style details.
Exposed electrical conduit is another typical feature of the industrial design look. The raw, unfinished look evokes a casual, laid-back vibe which is great for creating a relaxed atmosphere where the young at heart can simply chill-out.
For an industrial style type of lighting, use Edison-style bulbs along with fixtures composed of rustic metals, or a factory style pendant lamp. More often than not, you will find that industrial style lighting have their mechanical workings exposed.
The industrial style lighting pictured here is designed by Kupferkult, artists and artisans in Wuppertal, Germany.
The industrial style is all about utility, and what could be more utilitarian than pallets? You can use pallets to create tables, chairs, shelves, planters, and a myriad of other useful things for your home.
Concrete is king in industrial design whether it's for walls, floors, countertops, sinks, or bathtubs. The unfinished look has major appeal for industrial design fans, however the concrete can also be polished with high gloss to enhance the pearly grey concrete finish.
One of the simplest ways of giving your home an industrial style update is to paint your furniture black. However, leave some parts exposed or scrape off one layer of paint to enhance the industrial look.
Metal and wood chairs can bring an industrial vibe to any room. You can easily find a bunch of these in second hand stores or yard sales. Wrought iron furniture or any form of rustic metal will also fit in perfectly.
Distressed walls like the one pictured here are a winning look for the industrial style. All you have to do is sand-down your walls so that the old layers of paint are exposed. If done artistically, you could end up with a map of the world on your wall!
An exposed brick wall is a signature trademark of the industrial design style. Not only does it look cool, you also get to save on plaster and paint!
One of the easiest ways to master the industrial design look is by limiting your decor to a fairly strict palette of black, gray and white, with some weathered worn out wood thrown in. Pictured here, we see an industrial style wallpaper, which is a simple way of of bringing the look of industrial chic into any room.
Last but not least, don't forget to decorate industrial style. The candle holder pictured here is made from PVC pipes spray painted with a metallic silver colour for a chic finish.
We hope you've enjoyed this idea guide as much as we have.