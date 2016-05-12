10 Ways of creating an industrial design style at home!

The industrial design style has become one of the most popular trends in interior design for various reasons. Not only is the style unique, but it is also practical as it's an awesome way of giving your home character on a shoestring budget. From repurposed salvaged items such as pallets, exposed brick walls and naked structural elements to factory inspired lighting fixtures, there is no doubt that the industrial style is here to stay. The appeal of incorporating a design from the industrial age that focused on manufacturing and mechanical ingenuity brings back a nostalgic feeling.

For those of us who can appreciate raw and unfinished interiors, the industrial style is a breath of fresh air in our polished modern world of glitz and glamour. The industrial style offers a casual, laid-back vibe. If you’ve been admiring those urban lofts and barn conversions in the latest interior design magazines, stop dreaming, and take a look at these 10 ways to transform your home with these industrial style details.