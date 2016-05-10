A Small Apartment Bursting with Colours

The bathroom brings colours back into the scheme of things. The red, orange and purple shades from the living room are given a muted twist, as they are made to line the wall holding the pretty, round mirror. This also happens to be the first thing you will see in the morning as you head to the sink, ensuring that a fun day unfolds! The white sink and minimalistic faucet keep this colourful room elegant.

Colour is the mainstay of this home. Varied textures, finishes and tones have come together to create a unique design statement that is trendy, and will keep a lively vibe running through the apartment at all times. Here is another home tour to feed your creativity - Experience Rustic Beauty In This Stunning Family Home!