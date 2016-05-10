A Small Apartment Bursting with Colours

When a home’s design and decor revolves around a brilliant colour theme, there is little else that one requires to up the style quotient further. This abode, Private Apartment_Ros, has been designed by Cristianavannini, reputed architects in Milano, Italy. The cheery residence can lift your mood with its splash of bright hues on a predominantly white canvas, and smart, contemporary layouts. Once we begin to explore this apartment, you will realise how simplicity can be made to look charming with right ideas and stunning finishing. Set in trendy Milan, this apartment boasts of a level of style that is runway ready, and a treat for the senses! Come and soak in the view with this walkabout.
When you think of a modern apartment, you probably visualise sleek lines and subtle colours with a minimalist design expression. Yet, this modern living room defies all that to make this space an experience filled with colourful corners. White walls and a white shelf line the space, and create the backdrop against which eye-popping hues like traffic stopping red, yellow that almost tends towards orange in its ferocity, and neon purple, all come together for a look that oozes with style. A modish black recliner with a matching stool lies at the far end near the window, while the white shelf houses the television and other bric-a-brac.
To balance the play of colours in the living room and the kitchen, the dining area has a more subtle look, to create a lightweight and colourless drama with the help of a glass top table. The simple table is a slim piece surrounded by studious looking chairs in black.
If you thought the living room was a cheerful space, wait until you set your eyes on this happy kitchen. Here, the show stopper is the bright orange chimney, smiling in its vibrancy over the stove top, while yellow and purple dot the rest of the space. A purple butterfly clock adorns the wall at the end, with a white open shelving unit, and creates the right mood to cook up some fun meals! The kitchen island is a masterpiece in white and steel, and seals the deal!
The corridor is a simple space that gives you a peek into the colourful living room. With a floor to ceiling shelf that lines an entire wall and a sleek bank of cabinets standing against the other, this narrow space has been done up with a subtle play of lights that shine down from their recessed spots in the ceiling. The hardwood floor with its mixed grain slats makes for a cosy feel.
After the splashes of myriad colours in the main hall, the bedroom is a warm and comforting space that relies on white and wooden textures for its décor scheme. A retro shaped grey nightstand flanks the bed on the right, while white closets line the other side. The bright orange bed and the stylish lights on the wall above the nightstand, exude a hint of quirk.
The bathroom brings colours back into the scheme of things. The red, orange and purple shades from the living room are given a muted twist, as they are made to line the wall holding the pretty, round mirror. This also happens to be the first thing you will see in the morning as you head to the sink, ensuring that a fun day unfolds! The white sink and minimalistic faucet keep this colourful room elegant.
Colour is the mainstay of this home. Varied textures, finishes and tones have come together to create a unique design statement that is trendy, and will keep a lively vibe running through the apartment at all times.