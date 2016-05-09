A Gorgeous and Inviting Family Abode in Surat

This room is a stark contrast to the rest of the house in its fun and practical approach. The lighting is of the bright white type, because it is the children’s room. Colours abound here, with the yellow blending with the red door and the white floor harmoniously. A large bed takes up the centre of the room, complete with snug cushions and cuddly toys. No-nonsense shelves line the corner with see-through doors, offering ideal storage for the children’s things.

Dhiren Tharnani’s home is an inspiration in itself. The architects have used the principles of light, space and colour, in perfect conjunction with other aesthetic elements. Surely a happy place to live in! Here’s another home tour to fuel your creative thirst - An Elegant Family Home Designed In A Contemporary Style.