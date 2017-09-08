A stunning family home in Surat

Architects Image n Shape from Surat have imagined paradise and recreated it on earth. ‘Samrath’ in Hindi, translates to ‘Emperor’ and true to its name, Samrath Paradise is nothing short of royal and heavenly residence. Surat is an immensely prosperous city in Gujarat, and is famous as a diamond and silk hub. Naturally, the citizens are well to do, and their houses exude lavish aura. And the house we are about to tour today also reflects that spirit quite beautifully.

Luxurious materials and gorgeous textures have united in this lavish home, to ensure comfort and functionality with equal ease. Contemporary architecture and futuristic designs rule the roost with élan. The architects have tried to bring in the concept of large spaces and introduced dashes of colours, to lend a distinctive look to the apartment. Let’s take a tour of the paradise we speak of!