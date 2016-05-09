While creating a green wall in your home, also keep in mind it's water requirements. If the wall has an existing water source or pipe inside your job will become easier, as you can fix sprinklers or pipes into the soil on the wall to replenish it with water regularly. As this is a vertical garden, and not a horizontal one, simply spraying it with water won't do the trick. You can't use a can to water such a wall as you may flood the rest of the room in doing so. If you choose to use a mechanical or manual spray, you will have to ensure every corner get's sprayed with water evenly, and may need to use a ladder or chair to get to the top most sections.