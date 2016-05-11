A complete guide to building a sauna in the garden

Are you struggling with your weight or simply want to be more fit? Do you have a nice sprawling garden in front of your home, or perhaps a backyard which you want to make more interesting? Well if you have the space and the need for fitness, we have the ideas. A simple way to lose weight, while also getting more out of your garden, is to build a sauna there! Yes a sauna, which is a small room designed to experience dry or wet heat sessions. Sweating and overheating makes your heart pump faster, increases your circulation, makes you sweat and helps you shed salt and water; thereby allowing you to lose those extra kilos that you have been piling up! So follow our simple tips, build a sauna in a corner of your garden and look fitter in no time.