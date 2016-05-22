A Dream Home For The Modern Family!

The structural beauty of the back yard is uncluttered and simple, encouraging the loveliness of the exotic plants and the South American landscape to shine through. The sit out and the blue lamps hanging from the gazebo’s slatted ceiling, are stunning examples of simple design done right. The varied colours and textures of the foliage enveloping the space show the planning that has gone into making the villa a stunner. A couple of comfy, light chairs and a glass and steel coffee table are all you need to enjoy the space for a morning tea, or an evening drink.

This home strikes a perfect balance between the modern and the classic, to create a unique form of design expression. Naturally, this lavish villa is a joy to behold and reside in.