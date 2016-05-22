A Dream Home For The Modern Family!

Classic good looks are the hallmark of a well designed space. This large, impressive home in the beautiful city of Belem in Brazil, comes alive with brilliant designing, soft hues, and love for nature. This home has been designed by Heloisa Titan Arquitetura to oversee the harmonious marriage of two schools of design – the modern minimalistic school and the classic style that is full of flair. The clean lines of the external architecture will lead you to pure opulence inside. A mix of contemporary and traditional decor rules the interiors, along with varied textures, materials and ideas. So take the tour to find out more about the unique attraction of this large villa.
The façade of the home celebrates linearity and exhibits a tiered effect. The porch, the open garage and the lavish balconies on the top floor – all hint at an airy openness which is the highlight of this property. Manicured lawns and lush palm trees edge the paved pathway leading to the generous and welcoming entrance. The driveway is pretty wide and apt for cars of almost any size. The lighting of this abode on both floors, has been rendered with taste and attention to conjure up an appearance that impresses without trying hard at all!
The classic theme comes through in the living room with a palette of white, cream and brown. The classy colour scheme combines artistic designs for a layered look, which is chic and stunning at the same time. The ceiling replicates the layered look with a modern contour for visual interest. The quirkily shaped white sofa bed sits in the corner, with a tall, verdant plant standing behind it. A fusion of various kinds of curios from modern to classic, on the coffee table in front, act as excellent conversation starters. The coffee table itself is a modern work of art with its wooden and white power play. Sheer white drapes, a wooden feature wall housing the entertainment unit, and a sensuously curving staircase complete the look of this area.
A brilliantly designed staircase stands in all its modern regal linear beauty along one wall, as drapes go behind it for a luxurious look. The all white canvas in the dining room is set for some classic decor and a dramatic play of layers. The comfy and smart chairs are upholstered in rich and elegant velvet, whetting your appetite with their inviting contours. The eclectic chandelier is a delicate addition to the entire space, and seems to be branching out in all directions.
The kitchen is a true blue modern space with can easily cater to the simple pleasures in the middle of the trappings of urban living. The hint of fun comes from the pops of red of the quirky barstools. The countertop with the oven is accompanied by a bold wooden wall panel for housing the television, and is a sleek, glossy affair. The kitchen is quite spacious, has ample space for movement, and offers adequate storage solutions.
The bedroom is romantically lit with lights escaping from the most surprising corners, which makes the ambiance subtle, soothing and relaxing. The simple bed with a cool grey headboard makes quite a statement when set on the sparkling floor. Burnt orange pillows add a much needed dose of zest though. A couple of artworks, a tall mirror, and an opulent sofa upholstered in velvet, make this bedroom a haven of peace and indulgence.
The structural beauty of the back yard is uncluttered and simple, encouraging the loveliness of the exotic plants and the South American landscape to shine through. The sit out and the blue lamps hanging from the gazebo’s slatted ceiling, are stunning examples of simple design done right. The varied colours and textures of the foliage enveloping the space show the planning that has gone into making the villa a stunner. A couple of comfy, light chairs and a glass and steel coffee table are all you need to enjoy the space for a morning tea, or an evening drink.
This home strikes a perfect balance between the modern and the classic, to create a unique form of design expression. Naturally, this lavish villa is a joy to behold and reside in.