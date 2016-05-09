A Brilliantly Designed Modern Pune Home

Surrounded by Pune’s lush green hills and ethereal looking lakes, this urban home sits in an area that is also loyal to its natural surroundings. The Radiant Paradise is an abode designed by Dew Drops, a team of interior designers and decorators in Pune. The home takes the style quotient to unbelievable heights with a solid punch of colour and various artsy design touches, which will wow you once you take the tour. Functionality and comfort have carved their niches in this residence, with a lively amount of quirk thrown in. So let’s explore more.
The leaf green feature wall in the living room brings in a touch of nature amidst the hustle and bustle of city life. Beige and brown temper the look with a modern, sophisticated finish. The comfortable beige couches are mirrored by the beige wall panel holding the television, and a sleek structure zigzags across the wall to create open shelves as well as white niches on the right side. Billowing white drapes lend a soothing, airy look and feel to the room. The false ceiling houses recessed lighting which casts a cheery glow over the area.
The living room makes good use of the lively green wall to fashion storage room for this compact space. As you know, in small spaces, storage is premium. And with these open shelves and the slim entertainment unit that fits into a snug niche below it, clever and aesthetic storage has been achieved. This wall houses entertainment essentials as well as pretty curios that have been collected lovingly by the occupants, to decorate this quirky space. Lights bear down from their unusual nooks above the television, tucked in between the sleek wooden curves. The overall look is one that speaks of an exclusive design scheme.
The quirky white balls of wire sit in their varying sizes to create a contemporary look in this playful space. These touches enhance the curved feel of the white and wooden console, which would otherwise have bordered on boring, with its almost linear design. The textured beige wall panel comes into focus here, with its symmetrical wavy pattern.
Lighting is the icing on the cake in the dining room. This is a space that has been done up with a curved shelf that is closed at both ends. This helps in displaying the bric-a-brac and curios around the compact room, rather than piling them all into a corner. Pretty pendant lamps come shining down on the space like inverted champagne flutes, to shed light on the unique design scheme here.
The greenery of Pune has been imbibed into the décor scheme with this comfortable yet solid niche, which sits snugly under the slide like staircase curving elegantly like a sheet of fabric. The wooden part of the floor is a warm space for you to step up to sit by the beautiful windows, and watch the raindrops or the sunshine as they grace the home. The aquarium in the corner and the white cushions make this an idyllic nook for reading, meditating or contemplating.
Playful designs line this space, and make it a warm one that invites you to put your feet up and relax. From contoured shelves to globes that hang down in shades of cream and orange as lamps, and these cushions with their vortex like pattern, you will have to stop and admire this quirky home.
Inspired by the "go green" philosophy, this home makes a statement of sorts with quirky elements and a natural colour palette that oozes charm and style.