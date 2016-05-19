A Chic and Expansive Villa in Mexico

Taking a cue from the jagged, raw beauty of the Mexican landscape, this home in Sonora makes use of natural elements in a very modern avatar. Smooth finishes come together with a minimal, modish look, which becomes a chic fashion statement. Elegant textures and classy design ideas rule the roost in this residence. White and pale cream dominates the interiors and exteriors as well, and soothes the eyes of onlookers. The villa is like serene oasis in the middle of lush greenery, and offers a breathtaking view of the city and landscape. Take a tour of the Casa Mar, designed by Imativa Arquitectos, in Hermosillo, to learn more!
The façade appeals with its tranquil and chic factor from the very first glance, even as it wows with its expansiveness. The largesse of the design comes together well with the simple, minimalistic aesthetics followed. The shapes and lines along the front, back and sides make for interesting views from every angle. A concrete driveway with manicured lawns on either side, further contributes to the generous look of the home. The path leading to the entrance is tastefully lighted, and the open but sheltered garage is nothing less than a style statement.
After the chic exterior, the interiors continue to offer more delights. The living room of the home is set against a wide floor to ceiling glass wall lined with metal frames. The defining look of the frames exudes an air of sophistication. The seating is divided into two areas, for a luxurious and eclectic look even as the minimalism scheme steps in to make the space look roomier. Classic armchairs sit with leather upholstered sofas, while modern chairs accompany a glass coffee table along with a classic stone-lined wall. A sweeping view of the city far below, and soft romantic lighting complete the ambiance nicely.
The brown and white kitchen is set in a cosy U-shaped layout that offers plenty of storage, and lots of space to move around. It also has tons of counter space to whip up elaborate gourmet meals. The white colour makes the kitchen look large and open, while the warm touches of rich wood creates an elegant look. A single potted plant on the glossy kitchen island sits beneath a cheery pendant light, and is the icing on the cake! A wide window lets sunlight flood the space during the day.
The white bedroom has a comfortable bed that you can laze around in, all day long. The luxurious chair near the foot of the solid wooden bed and the table next to it, create a convenient reading nook. Nothing clutters the vast amply illuminated space. The traditional country bed and breakfast style fan creates a charming touch. Here too, the minimalist chic look follows, and makes a statement with high design values. A massive glazing lets natural light permeate every nook and cranny of this bedroom.
Beige and white with a beautiful golden glow – that’s the beauty of the uber luxurious bathroom. The mirrors and counter seem to go on for miles. The recessed lighting creates a heady ambiance when combined with the simple elements laid out here. The single hue used throughout the space creates a luxuriously expansive look. Get dressed for a party or simply rejuvenate and get ready to face a new day, in this amazingly chic space.
The swimming pool of this property flaunts minimal and natural touches that create a wonderful and soothing vibe as you take a walk around it. This wall of gurgling waterfalls, for example, creates a look of natural relief with the stones jagging out at random angles. The pool water below is a pristine blue that is inviting and calming.
This home is a mix of high design values and luxurious accents that combine well with chic touches and a modern yet comfortable scheme. The varied design elements exist in perfect harmony to create a minimalistic yet stunning abode. Here's another home tour to give you more ideas - A Rustic Villa With A Contemporary Touch!