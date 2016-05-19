A Chic and Expansive Villa in Mexico

The swimming pool of this property flaunts minimal and natural touches that create a wonderful and soothing vibe as you take a walk around it. This wall of gurgling waterfalls, for example, creates a look of natural relief with the stones jagging out at random angles. The pool water below is a pristine blue that is inviting and calming.

This home is a mix of high design values and luxurious accents that combine well with chic touches and a modern yet comfortable scheme. The varied design elements exist in perfect harmony to create a minimalistic yet stunning abode.