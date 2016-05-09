A Leisure Haven in the Middle of Nature!

The deck overlooking the crystal clear swimming pool, opens up to beautiful vistas and is one of the most delightful features of this magnificent villa. Just laze around in the relaxed seating area, and you will be able to gaze upon lofty mountains framed by the serene clouds. The lush and unspoilt greenery of the trees, shrubs, and grass will leave you spellbound. Take a dip in the pool to wash away your exhaustion, or take a walk on the grass barefeet, to feel one with nature.

Inspired already by the airy, bright and nature-friendly spaciousness of this Mexican residence? Feel free to imbibe ideas from here for your own project. Here is another home tour to inspire you further - A small home with a big heart!