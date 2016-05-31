A Fabulous Delhi Farmhouse full of style!

It’s not often that we come across a house design that is so stunning that we are lost for words. Designed by the exceptionally creative team of architects at MonicaKhanna Designs, this sprawling farmhouse is located in New Delhi’s Chattarpur area, a upscale neighbourhood that is dotted with similar farmhouses but none as stunning as this. The architecture combines Asian coastal architectural forms with modern contemporary styles as well as a country look. We love how the architects have established a seamless connection between the exteriors and interiors, creating a distinct look with a stylish appeal, retaining the quintessential farmhouse feel to the home. Simply put, this farmhouse is a house that blows your mind. Get your fill of ideas as you come along with us to take a tour of this gorgeous green property.
As country houses go, the farmhouse at Jaunapur is a style statement in itself. The facade of the farmhouse is an open invitation to greenery and clean air, a break from the mad rush of the city. As the wooden gates open, the garden with its cobblestone pathway leads you inside. Flowers in all shades beckon pleasantly as you walk along the pathway. The entrance to the house is along this path.
As you enter the farmhouse, notice the door handle. The stylised door knob only gives a hint as to what lies within. The wood and glass door opens onto a small niche that overlooks a colourful garden. A comfortable sofa-chair invites you to sink into its luxurious depths. Take a look at the wall fittings that speak volumes of understated style.
The cobbled pathway ends where the garden takes over from it. The patio is set overlooking large courtyard with a colourful garden. This is the perfect setting for a cool evening, the delicately lit up courtyard can give a party atmosphere while you take in the breeze. The patio gives in to this delightful setting in such a clever manner that the insides of the house blend effortlessly with the outsides.
This is a cosy study overlooking one part of the garden. A plush-looking armchair rests in a corner from where the garden can be seen through a shaded window. Clever little tables around the chair give a place to pile up your books as you flip through them. Overhead lighting apart, the simple yet trendy lamp gives adequate reading light. Alongside the room, shelves line the wall highlighting the functionality that comes with the style quotient. The basic colour patterns in this room is a warm shade of brown, adding to the comfort factor.
Well who can imagine a house with a spa! And there we had one before us. This farmhouse is obviously a place for the mind, body and soul. Here is the home spa that reeks of luxury and goodness. The room is set in a corner that like the rest of the house looks on to the garden. The difference here is the slanting windows that give a three dimensional contemporary feel to the room. As you get pampered with fragrances, watch the butterflies flit around in the garden outside.
The openness of the living room indicates a clear sense of being one with the nature. That is after all the essence of being in a countryside farmhouse. The comfort factor is not compromised here, with practical chairs that are ideal for relaxed conversations. Want to curl up with a book instead? The low set cushioned platform is the place for you. You might get distracted with the cute metallic sunflowers that are placed with cushions here. The whites and browns in the room blend well with the open look of the room.
The wash area in the farmhouse is styled much like a garden, the wide open windows let on to the green outsides. Sparkling white flooring with beautiful subtle hanging lights brings us back to the countryside yet again. Smart fixtures for storing towels and a neat wash basin make this a perfect architectural marvel.
We leave this beautiful house with sense of awe and sadness. Unassumingly chic, the farmhouse treats its occupants to the best part of country life – the outdoors. Functional interiors compete with stylish architectural concepts to create a striking project.
