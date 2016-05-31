A Fabulous Delhi Farmhouse full of style!

The wash area in the farmhouse is styled much like a garden, the wide open windows let on to the green outsides. Sparkling white flooring with beautiful subtle hanging lights brings us back to the countryside yet again. Smart fixtures for storing towels and a neat wash basin make this a perfect architectural marvel.

We leave this beautiful house with sense of awe and sadness. Unassumingly chic, the farmhouse treats its occupants to the best part of country life – the outdoors. Functional interiors compete with stylish architectural concepts to create a striking project.

If you loved this gorgeous farmhouse, here is another lovely tour that should inspire you with lots of more ideas for home decoration - Simple Mediterranean Grandeur in Buenos Aires Villa!