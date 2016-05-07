A family home filled with high-end luxury and breathtaking style!

For today’s tour, we take to Curtitiba in Parana, Brazil. One of the most populous cities in the world, it also boasts of myriad modern and classic structures that dot it's landscape. Set in Curitiba, our house of choice today—Casa 55—has been designed by the skilled team at Patricia Azoni Arquitectura and Arte, to replicate a modern day statement of stylish and quirky design. The home is a rich canvas on which many luxurious elements partake in a power play of sorts, as a balanced look is achieved. Take the tour and find out more!
The façade has a soothing mix of great and white stone as well as features like the glass railing set in a chrome frame, and the simple white wooden door. These features give the façade a simple yet stylised look that speaks volumes of the eye for detail which has helped the designers tie the look into a cohesive colour scheme.
We are really impressed with this entryway. Dressed with a hint of monochrome and oodles of white magic, this one is sure to impress anyone. White lines the walls and the marble flooring with its innate calming yet elegant look. The monochrome charm comes in with the slim tiled outline that follows the floor. The pebbled bed under the expansive glass and stone staircase is decorated with potted plants and white light sits in a heady glow over the entire area.
The living room has been tastefully done up with lots of leather and wood. The white environs visually perk up thanks to the use of these robust materials that also offer an edge of elegance. The mirror on a side and the entertainment unit at the far makes this a relaxing space. The shelves behind the black leather couches offer a practical approach to luxury and style.
Fine dining is the first term that comes to mind when you reach the dining room. A monochrome touch comes in here with a black polished dining table, sitting in the centre with all its high gloss beauty. The chairs around it are upholstered in white and the wood for the legs and frame match the polish of the table with a gleaming, jet black shade. Pretty orchids sit in the centre of the table as an elaborate crystal chandelier hangs overhead, drawing the eye to regard the jaw dropping height of the ceiling.
The kitchen brings on the fun side of the home and shows off an affinity for its vibrant South American bearings thanks to the yellow and black kitchen. While the basic colour scheme remains the same – a silvery, pristine white – the cabinets take on a robust looking black as their go to colour while pops of cheery yellow make the space come alive. The chrome chimney and appliances gleam from their designated spots as the glossy finishes add to the basic luxurious charm of the space. All in all, a playful space with the right balance of colour!
The bathroom is a modern space with lots of classic style. The retro tiles in black shine with the light that come down from the ceiling. The white walls are the perfect folly for the glass shelves that hold the sink and potted plants below. The two-tiered shelves are simple, yet elegant.
As we end the tour of this stunning house, we conclude on this note - Casa 55 offers you a breathtaking array of elements that are set on a simple canvas of style. These elements create a visual of high-end luxury even as the home retains a fun yet simple side.
