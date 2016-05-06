A sunny urban home filled with surprise!

For today’s home tour feature, we travel to Argentina and visit a fantastic house that really warms the heart. Set in the vibrant capital city of Buenos Aires, this home brings in the vibrant tones of the city and imbibes it with a fresh and comforting feel. Built by the fantastic team at Carbone Fernandez Arquitectos, this home is one with nature and visually-appealing on the first impression. There are some houses which let you know instantly that you are welcome to come in and this is just such a house. The combination of versatile design and intelligent architecture makes this home a great place for a family to live in. Take the tour to know more about this beautiful home.
The façade is a mix of beauty and fine composition. The chalet like façade has a low slung design that makes way for decidedly urban contours. The brick and white walls are topped with slate rooftops that slant daintily. The driveway arches upwards to meet the porch and the large trees stand around the home, enveloping the property in their shade.
The porch gives you a warm reception thanks to its idyllic-looking brick front and wooden Dutch doors with glass offering you a peek inside. Tall planters sit on both sides, as pillars hold the structure aloft in their old school metal finish. Two lantern style scones are installed on either side of the door. The white frame of the door breaks the brown power play to offer a sophisticated touch that is soothing as well.
A cottage-like vibe greets you in the white living room. The compact space has been dressed up with lots of homely touches that make it a comfortable space where you can lounge around during the day, and catch up with family and friends during cosy evenings. The white and brown touches offer a relaxing vibe as the fireplace is set in stone in the centre. The entertainment centre and television sit on a side and shelves lined with brick-a-brac and lighting offer a neat look.
The living room furniture offers solid looking and comfortable perches where you can sink for some unadulterated relaxation and entertainment. White drapes and blinds make for an uncluttered look as the coffee table in the centre catches our attention with its practical stow away design, holding stools for extra guests.
The orange bedspread may threaten to take away from the pristine white glory that luxuriously drapes over the room in hushed tones of comfort – but it actually grounds the room with its vibrant tone. The white room is dressed with minimal fuss and offers a beautiful view thanks to the window on the wall across the bed. The white couch and solid wooden furniture makes this room simple yet inviting.
The bathroom is a simple space done up in pine wood with a splash of white. The bathroom sinks are placed in front of a simple and large wooden framed mirror, as the cupboards below look on in their wooden glory. Lighting takes care of the rest of the style quotient with a subtle yellow glow.
The backyard pool is alluring and we simply have to resist the urge to plunge in. The linear dimensions and setting of the pool makes it the ideal spot to relax with a drink in hand and lots of sunshine overhead!
As we conclude this tour, this is what we feel—This home is the epitome of all things simple, yet stylish and oh-so-comfortable. The simple décor is inviting at best, and has been rendered with a sense of balance that grounds the home in a cottage style look and feel.
