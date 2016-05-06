A sunny urban home filled with surprise!

The backyard pool is alluring and we simply have to resist the urge to plunge in. The linear dimensions and setting of the pool makes it the ideal spot to relax with a drink in hand and lots of sunshine overhead!

As we conclude this tour, this is what we feel—This home is the epitome of all things simple, yet stylish and oh-so-comfortable. The simple décor is inviting at best, and has been rendered with a sense of balance that grounds the home in a cottage style look and feel.

If you loved this tour, we are sure you will love this one too - A stunning modern home full of surprise!