A Stunning family home with a charming interior!

Walk out for a patch of sunshine, or have a party at home with a bunch of your nearest and dearest – either which way, this back yard will provide you with the perfect backdrop for a memorable time. With well-manicured lawns on both sides, the home lets you out into the back yard via a stylish stone structure with pillars.

With its shining marble inside and smooth stone finish outside, this home has a stylish look that transcends the typical trappings of high end luxury, for a more wholesome look. It achieves this look by bringing in varied elements like wood and glass to play with the understated furniture and fittings.

