A Stunning family home with a charming interior!

Today you get to join us on a tour to explore an impressive house that in terms of style and architectural beauty. We always promise to bring you the cream of the lot, and with this house, we keep our word as we travel to Buenos Aires, Argentina’s capital, known for the tango and vibrant nightlife.
The lush greenery rubs shoulders with cosmopolitan structures, making way for a global city of tourist fame. Set in this city is an oasis of sorts that boasts of a subdued rocky coloured exterior and plush interior design. The Greco II House has been designed by Carbone Fernandez Arquitectos, in Buenos Aires. Stylish and stunning, this house shows a team that has its creative juices flowing. Let’s start discovering more!
The first word that comes to your mind as you drive up to this stunning house is wow. The imposing façade of the home is also a sophisticated one. The colours have been taken from a neutral palette so that the wooden doors and windows remain a strong highlight. The façade falls in layers to create an imposing structure with a clean, classic look.
The porch of the home is dressed up in the colours of the desert with stone tiled walls standing on either side. The solid wooden double doors have a slim panel of glass on each side with two stone balls sitting to a side. The sandy hues and pretty mustard colours give it all an understated vibe.
The modern-looking lobby is replete with designer touches in wood, glass and marble. These three elements come together to visually lift the space and help draw attention to the awe inspiring height of the ceiling. The classic staircase is done up with modern looking glass sheets for railings that only come halfway down.
We love this luxurious living room which is a space that is carved out of a simple design scheme. The white marble flooring plays a starring role here even as the staircase on the side holds centre stage with its modern design. The wall of stone tiles on one wall is perfect for the television and entertainment unit. A potted plant sits in one corner while a white couch with vibrant throw pillows, ties it all in together.
The eye popping red cabinets in the white and chrome kitchen makes for an interesting space that is high on style. The white kitchen holds a wooden island with a marble top to match the pristine flooring while chrome and white high chairs sit waiting for breakfast. Shining chrome appliances dot the rest of the space as recessed lighting shines down from the assembled pattern in the ceiling.
The bathroom of this home is stylish one with a wooden wall and a mirror sitting in all its rectangular glory on it. The slats in the wall are in varying polishes and grains for a log cabin like feel, while smooth walls in the sandy desert colour flank the side. The piece de resistance is the vibrant sink – a wonder in glass which has specks of black and orange, with a yellow flower in the centre of the bowl. Electric blue faucets add to the vibrancy of this area while square lights shine down from above the mirror.
Walk out for a patch of sunshine, or have a party at home with a bunch of your nearest and dearest – either which way, this back yard will provide you with the perfect backdrop for a memorable time. With well-manicured lawns on both sides, the home lets you out into the back yard via a stylish stone structure with pillars.
With its shining marble inside and smooth stone finish outside, this home has a stylish look that transcends the typical trappings of high end luxury, for a more wholesome look. It achieves this look by bringing in varied elements like wood and glass to play with the understated furniture and fittings.
