A Mumbai home designed to thrill the family!

Though the marriage of light tones and dark wood continues even in the bathroom, you can see the brown colours overtaking here. This evokes a sense of warmth, maturity, as well as sophistication. There is a luxurious feel to this place, which is accentuated with the use of recessed lighting and the beautifully-fitted cabinets and sanitaryware. The separation between the bathing area and the toilet area is done cleverly through a designer glass pane, fitted with a towel hanger on the side of the bathroom. The reddish brown colour on the floor provides the perfect balance to the beige walls. We love the neat division of the beige and brown in the room and deep design accents. The large mirror reflects the light, helping it bounce off and lit up the room with a soft yet warm glow. This bathroom concludes this ideabook tour in a beautiful fashion. Its easy to forget in this house that we are in the busy city of Mumbai. And hopefully, it has given you enough ideas to redecorate your own house.

