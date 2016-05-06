A Mumbai home designed to thrill the family!

While we build homes, there is a lot of trial and error with your own ideas. We want to find out what is perfect for our dream home and that is why the homify team brings you unique homes as inspiration that will set you on the right path and fill you with the brightest of ideas. We begin today’s house tour with exactly that purpose in mind. Here you can see how the team from Dynamic Designs, famed for its interior designers and decorators, has shaped a house that is full of style and yet peaceful. In a crowded and bustling like Mumbai, this is exactly what everyone needs. So come let us explore more.
As walk into the living room, there is an instant sense of calm and comfort that you can feel. You cannot but observe the domination of neutrals in this space, which is offset by the deep and dark colour of the wooden pieces. The beige sofa along with its colourful cushions are the perfect match for the wooden centre tables that take over much of the sprawling space. The choice of muted tones, which spreads even into the art piece and the gleaming floors, and soft textures make this room a perfect place to unwind and relax. Strategically positioned windows let in natural light thus making it beautiful on a cloudy day.
As we enter the master bedroom, we instantly fall in love with its beauty. Satin bedsheets along with colourful throw cushions, a fairytale poster bed, beautiful interiors, and muted lighting – all make for a dreamy bedroom setting. The combination of ivory, cream and beiges works magic into the ambience of this elegant master bedroom which has alluring green marble flooring. The bed is flanked by a quaint bed side table on one side and a slightly larger study-cum-dressing table on the other.
A cosy sitting area at the end of the bedroom serves as a nice place to unwind with a piece of a book or spend some
me time while looking out of the windows. This area also serves as the perfect foil to the beige bedroom with its pop of colour against neutral shades. The steel grey single-seater plush sofa invites you to sink in immediately and start a conversation—with a cuppa in hand.
Though the marriage of light tones and dark wood continues even in the bathroom, you can see the brown colours overtaking here. This evokes a sense of warmth, maturity, as well as sophistication. There is a luxurious feel to this place, which is accentuated with the use of recessed lighting and the beautifully-fitted cabinets and sanitaryware. The separation between the bathing area and the toilet area is done cleverly through a designer glass pane, fitted with a towel hanger on the side of the bathroom. The reddish brown colour on the floor provides the perfect balance to the beige walls. We love the neat division of the beige and brown in the room and deep design accents. The large mirror reflects the light, helping it bounce off and lit up the room with a soft yet warm glow. This bathroom concludes this ideabook tour in a beautiful fashion. Its easy to forget in this house that we are in the busy city of Mumbai. And hopefully, it has given you enough ideas to redecorate your own house.
